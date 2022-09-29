Man and his teenage son, 17, are arrested for murder and robbery after 'shooting Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock dead in broad daylight attack at LA's Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles'

A man and his 17-year-old son were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock at Los Angeles restaurant Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was arrested and taken into custody at about 1pm in Las Vegas on Thursday. He was charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

His unnamed teenage son, who was arrested Tuesday, was charged with the same counts.

PnB Rock, the 30-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop artist - whose legal name is Rakim Allen - was gunned down September 13 at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles while eating with his girlfriend.

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., on June 16, 2018. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles on September 12, 2022

This image released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Freddie Lee Trone

Trone's 38-year-old wife, Shauntel Trone, who is the boy's stepmother, was also arrested and was charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday.

The teen, who remains jailed, made an initial appearance in juvenile court and was told to return next month.

It is not clear when Freddie Lee Trone will appear in court for an extradition hearing, or whether any of the defendants have retained attorneys.

Before his death, the robber approached PnB Rock's table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.

The robber took items from the victim and fled in a car that was waiting in the parking lot, police said. Rock was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rock was best known for his 2016 hit 'Selfish' and for making guest appearances on other artists' songs such as YFN Lucci´s 'Everyday We Lit' and Ed Sheeran´s 'Cross Me' with Chance the Rapper.

His latest track, 'Luv Me Again,' was released September 2.