ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair

Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Shafter, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Cruizin4Charity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Salty's BBQ & Catering owner Jeff Salters, Derick Prior of Old Skool Speed Shop, Cruzin4Charity founder and president Tony Castiglione, and host Ryan Nelson as they promote the fifth Cruzin4Charity car show. Cruzin4Charity will take place from October 6th until October 8th. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Kern County World War II Memorial.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BC opens second of five peace gardens planned for its Panorama Drive campus

Some believe it's the job of colleges and universities to churn out skilled workers like cogs in a machine to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow. But as some 200 people gathered Monday at Bakersfield College on the 152nd birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, it was clear that educators, administrators and community supporters there view BC as an educational institution that focuses on the whole person, not just the student.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Bulky Waste#Street Parking#Flowers#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kern County Public Works#The Roberts Lane Yard#Kern Medical
KGET 17

KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
MOJAVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGET

Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
TEHACHAPI, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

'COPS' to be filmed in Kern

Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy