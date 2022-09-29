Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Police Department to hold National Night Out event at Yokuts Park
BPD is inviting the community to join them at Yokuts Park to see resource booths and displays, and meet with officers.
Visitors head to fairgrounds for final day of the 2022 Kern County Fair
Pie Guy Contact information for pie deals at the end of the article. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s that time of the year after weeks of fun and greasy food the Kern County Fair is getting ready to close up shop and move out until next year. The fun and excitement the Kern County Fair […]
North of the River Recreation and Park District to hold 5th annual Fall Festival
North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) will hold its fifth annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event is free and will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair
Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
Kern Living: Cruizin4Charity
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Salty's BBQ & Catering owner Jeff Salters, Derick Prior of Old Skool Speed Shop, Cruzin4Charity founder and president Tony Castiglione, and host Ryan Nelson as they promote the fifth Cruzin4Charity car show. Cruzin4Charity will take place from October 6th until October 8th. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Kern County World War II Memorial.
Howard trial begins Tuesday, supporters plan courthouse rally
Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees in 2019 is set to face a jury on Tuesday, October 4th.
BC opens second of five peace gardens planned for its Panorama Drive campus
Some believe it's the job of colleges and universities to churn out skilled workers like cogs in a machine to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow. But as some 200 people gathered Monday at Bakersfield College on the 152nd birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, it was clear that educators, administrators and community supporters there view BC as an educational institution that focuses on the whole person, not just the student.
Letter to the editor: Protect Morro Bay for residents, tourists
With hot, dry summers in Bakersfield, many seek relief on the Central Coast. If a Texas-based Vistra Energy proposal is approved, Morro Bay/Estero Bay will no longer be the idyllic coastal town many have grown to love.
JOSE GASPAR: Kern High, Fairfax school districts under microscope — and for good reason
Two local school districts find themselves under public scrutiny. Let's start with the Kern High School District, which recently gave a lesson to all other districts in how not to handle a crisis. After a recent community meeting at North High School on the dangers of fentanyl, parent Jennifer Essex was livid.
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California City Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The officials stated that an unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and [..]
Bakersfield considers creating office of violence prevention
Life for Jarvis Naff Jr. was looking good. He became a father in November 2021, and, at the young age of 26, he was a homeowner. Always a hard worker while growing up in Bakersfield, he focused his labor in the oil fields.
Coroner officially identifies missing Rosamond woman
A 27-year-old woman from Rosamond who was last seen by family members on August 1st was officially identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office on Friday, September 30th.
Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
'COPS' to be filmed in Kern
Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing plywood from Home Depot in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Tehachapi said two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing dozens of sheets of plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, a patrol officer noticed a pickup truck with plywood in the truck bed driving away from […]
Overnight freeway closure scheduled for Hwy 58 through Bakersfield
The Thomas Roads Improvement Project continues to work for Bakersfield. Hwy 58 westbound will be closing for sign installation.
Tacos Bros closing its downtown Bakersfield location this Sunday
The popular Taco Bros. location in Downtown Bakersfield is closing its doors this weekend. The business made the announcement on social media.
