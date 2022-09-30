The global risk of recession has had a negative impact on the Australian market. In a recent turn of events, ASX touched its three-month low. The market has already lost 12.7 per cent since the beginning of the year. The Australian dollar, too, has been grappling with the wrath of the possibility of a recession. How immensely has recession impacted ASX? In this segment we discern the same.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO