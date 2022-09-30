Read full article on original website
Five ASX shares which turned ex-dividend this week
More than AU$42 billion worth of dividends were announced in the recent ASX reporting season. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
Kalkine : How is ASX dealing with the possibility of recession
The global risk of recession has had a negative impact on the Australian market. In a recent turn of events, ASX touched its three-month low. The market has already lost 12.7 per cent since the beginning of the year. The Australian dollar, too, has been grappling with the wrath of the possibility of a recession. How immensely has recession impacted ASX? In this segment we discern the same.
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in October
The year 2022 has seen several challenges, such as the red-hot inflation. The IPO market has performed relatively weaker than in 2021. COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in the year, geopolitical tensions, and rising inflation have taken a toll on the ASX IPO market. As of 30 June 2022, fewer companies registered a listing date with the ASX compared to the corresponding period in 2021.
Recent updates from ASX consumer staples
The demand for consumer staples is unlikely to be affected by economic cycles, making these companies a hedge against economic uncertainties. Since 2017, the eCommerce sales of Woolworth’s Group have demonstrated a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42%. Coles Group reported a 41% surge in supermarket eCommerce sales...
Kalkine: How are ASX telecom shares faring amidst the Optus scandal?
The recent attack on the telecommunication giant Optus unfolded a frightening and threatening crisis. About 40% of the country's population has been affected by the situation- that is, important data has been stolen in an alleged cyberattack. How are the other telecom giants faring amidst the crisis? We figure that out in this segment.
UK's manufacturing output falls for 3rd straight month: Stocks to eye
UK's manufacturing output contracted for the third month in a row in September. The PMI for the month was recorded at 48.4, slightly above August's 47.3 but still below the threshold of 50. Amid the uncertain economic conditions and rising prices, the UK's manufacturing sector has seen another month of...
What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?
Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
Is Bitcoin a currency or commodity?
Bitcoin is used as the legal currency in a handful of nations, but the results have not been promising. In Australia and most other countries, Bitcoin and other blockchain-powered virtual currencies are considered commodities/assets. Bitcoin was considered by many to be a revolutionary product that could change the financial world,...
DIF likely to invest across Australia & Europe; know about the projects
Dubai Investment Fund might invest in five renewable energy projects across Europe and Australia. In Australia, two solar energy projects are likely to be funded. In Europe, DIF would fund one wind energy and one solar energy project. One of the largest independent international asset and investment fund managers, Dubai...
Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. As per the recent update, Hospital's landlord Heathley Healthcare REIT has postponed its attempted listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. It came into the picture of the company that the unit holders were off the decision on Wednesday. The b...
These tips can help you develop investor mindset
Investing in a stock market requires tonnes of patience. To achieve success as an investor, you should think like one. You should be ready to keep putting in your time and money to become a successful investor. Investing in the stock market is no child’s play as it requires patience...
ACCC seeks ‘further views’ over Telstra (ASX:TLS), TPG (ASX:TPG) deal
ACCC has not granted authorisation to the mobile network deal of Telstra and TPG yet. ACCC shared the concern that it might have impact on the competitors in Australian telecom market. The decision regarding the authorisation can be expected in early December 2022. Australian competition regulator, ACCC (Australian Competition and...
Consumers borrowed an extra £1.1bn last month
In September, Britain's consumers borrowed an additional £1.1 billion. £700 million was on credit cards, and £400 million was via different credit forms, like car finance or personal loans, as per BoE. The yearly growth for all consumer credit and credit card borrowing remained unaffected at 7.0%...
A flick through Australia’s oral health plan and dental stocks from ASX
The goal of Australia’s National Oral Health Plan 2015–2024 is to improve health and wellbeing across the Australian population by improving oral health status. Oral disorders rank third among acute, avoidable hospital admissions in Australia. SDI Limited and Pacific Smiles Group Limited are two dental care stocks from...
ReNu Energy (ASX:RNE) signs investment agreement with Enosi
ReNu Energy inks a subscription agreement with Australia’s renewable energy tracer, Enosi. Under the agreement, ReNu is set to invest up to AU$1 million into Enosi and increase its stake up to 14%. Google is using Enosi’s flagship Powertracer technology to trace clean energy in Australia. ReNu Energy...
Kalkine :China Banks asked to be Prepared to Stock Up on Yuan
Chinese state owned banks have been asked by Chinese central bank to sell dollars offshore in order to accumulate its local currency. The move comes as China’s central bank looks to slow down the devaluing of China’s Yuan, according to sources close to Reuters.
Take a look at 5 NZX-listed retirement villages
New Zealand is home to some well-equipped retirement villages. Ryman operates 36 villages, which are home to more than 12,800 residents. Arvida operates 35 village communities with 6,750 residents. According to the latest population projections by Stats NZ (dated 16 August), the number of older people, 65 years and above,...
Average rent in Australia rises 13.8% in a year, research finds
Average Australian has paid AU$3000 more rent than the previous year, indicated research commissioned by Greens from the parliamentary library. To offer cost of living relief, Greens, the political party, has asked to impose nationwide rent freeze for two years. Greens said if the rent freeze would have been announced...
