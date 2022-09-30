Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:
02-05-06-32-34
(two, five, six, thirty-two, thirty-four)
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:
02-05-06-32-34
(two, five, six, thirty-two, thirty-four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0