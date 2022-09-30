ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

6-6-5-4

(six, six, five, four)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WY Lottery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Friday:. (five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten) (sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four) Estimated jackpot: $380,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000.
WYOMING STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Braintree, MA
Braintree, MA
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor’s office announced Monday. The state will start sending out the payments on Wednesday. The Legislature approved a total of $500 million for eligible applicants, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in April. “To a working family, $500 is very meaningful … it will be a boost for my family and many other families,” said Gene Sparks, an EMT who worked at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee during the pandemic. Many frontline workers faced long shifts, uncertain procedures and constant threats of infection that kept them worried throughout the day and sleepless at night during the first year of COVID-19, he added.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Tax breaks for farmers near passage in Missouri Legislature

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A $40 million tax credit package for Missouri farmers and other agricultural businesses neared passage Monday, when a committee voted to send the bill to the full state Senate. The bill is expected to come up for a final Senate vote Tuesday. The measure extends several agricultural tax credits that expired and creates some new tax credits, including breaks for gas stations that sell biodiesel and fuel with a higher percentage of ethanol. The legislation also would expand government loan programs for farmers in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Free Press

COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts Lottery
The Associated Press

$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday. BLM officials said the National Mustang Association pledged to double the previous $10,000 reward in the case. Authorities said five mortally wounded horses were discovered Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Ely. They said the horses all were located within 600 yards of each other about two miles (3 kilometers) south of U.S. Highway 50, and an aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals.
NEVADA STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

The Coolidges, The Algonquin Club of Boston, and American Memory

A distinguished portrait of Louis Arthur Coolidge hangs in the Founder’s Room at the Algonquin Club of Boston – now known as “The ‘Quin House”–commemorating his term as club president from 1923-1925. Arthur and his cousins T. Jefferson Coolidge and Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, Jr....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

BU FRESHMEN SHOW UP TO HOME OPENER

Powered by a strong effort from the freshman class, the Boston University men’s hockey team cruised to victory against the Bentley University Falcons on October 1 at Agganis Arena. Scoring eight goals for the first time since a win over Merrimack in October of last season, BU (1-0-0) dominated Bentley (0-1-0) from the start.
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
mediafeed.org

Here’s how much Northeastern University in Boston really costs

Northeastern University is known for its Cooperative Education Program, which combines classroom learning and experiences to prepare students for careers in many fields. But access to this co-op style of learning doesn’t come cheap: in 2021-22, Northeastern University tuition was $57,592. Contrast this against the average cost of tuition for a private four-year institution in the U.S. of $35,807. The good news is, that student loans and scholarships can make this price tag easier to swallow.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
FLORIDA STATE
country1025.com

The 8 best small towns in Massachusetts Ranked

380020 05: Tourists, known this time of year as "leaf peepers", stroll arm in arm October 10, 2000 in Minuteman National Park taking in the fall foliage in Concord MA. Regional forecasters say due to New England''s unusually wet summer, the fall foliage season may be the most colorful in recent years. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Free Press

Ode To the CITGO Sign

The CITGO sign was originally made in 1940, but wasn’t the lovely sign we all know and love until 1965, when its name was officially changed into CITGO. Over 50 years later, it became a landmark all Bostonians and visitors would grow fond of. I can’t help but smile...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

MA Families are Getting Sick but it’s Not Necessarily COVID

Massachusetts families are getting sick as of late and it's not always COVID-19 that is the culprit. I can relate to this as I very rarely get sick. However, this past September I got nailed pretty hard. I had a stuffy nose, runny nose, head congestion, sore throat, bad cough, and daily headaches. You name it I had. Then, of course, my wife caught it as well as my daughter. The sickness lasted from early September through the middle of the month. It was a long stretch for us but we're feeling better now.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors gather in Boston Common after death of 22-year-old Iranian Woman

A large crowd gathered on the Boston Common Saturday afternoon, calling for justice after a 22-year-old woman was killed in Iran for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. The protest on the Boston Common was just one of an increasing number across the United States and the world in recent weeks as outrage over the death of Masha Amini while in the hands of Iranian police has grown.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston

BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

$500M-plus from opioid deal starts heading to Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — The first payments from a $518 million settlement with the nation’s three largest opioid distributors will begin reaching Washington communities in December, providing much-needed cash officials can use to hire first responders or direct toward prevention, treatment and other services, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Monday. “These significant resources will help Washington fight back against the opioid epidemic that continues to rip holes through the very fabric of our communities and of families, overwhelm our public health resources, and inundate our foster care system with young, innocent victims,” Ferguson told a news conference in Seattle. Ferguson, a Democrat, rejected a national settlement with the distributors — McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. — as well as Johnson & Johnson that nearly every other state has accepted. Under that deal, the states will receive nearly $20 billion over 18 years. Instead, Washington spent six months in a complex trial against the companies before reaching its own settlement in May, one that’s worth $46 million more than the state would have received under the national deal. Washington is also pursuing a separate lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, which is expected to go to trial next year.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy