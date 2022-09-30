Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield has interesting response to boos from Panthers fans
The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.
thecomeback.com
Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision
If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns have again learned 'hard lesson' in defeat to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA — Hello from Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and I'm afraid to say it again, but it happened again. Another one slips out of the hands of the Browns, who now drop to 2-2 after they drop this one on this Sunday afternoon to the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20.
WKYC
Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons
CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
The reason Sam Darnold won’t be replacing struggling Baker Mayfield for Panthers anytime soon
Well, this wasn’t how the Baker Mayfield experience was supposed to go for the Carolina Panthers. The team acquired the former Cleveland Browns quarterback as their potential quarterback of the future, replacing Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, the last few games have shown that Carolina is still struggling even with the former No. 1 overall pick under center.
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons, two teams that want to run the ball: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-1) play the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) today in Atlanta. Both teams want to establish the run. The Browns are the No. 1 rushing team in the league averaging 190.7 yds.-per-game. They do it with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Falcons are No. 5 with 156.7 yds.-per-game, using converted kick returner and receiver, Corderelle Patterson, to punish opposing defenses.
Video: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Get Heated On Sideline
There was some tension between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury during the fourth quarter of the Cardinals-Panthers game. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback and head coach were going at it after Kingsbury had to burn a second timeout. That left the Cardinals with only one timeout for the rest of the game.
Cardinals designate 3 players to return from IR
The Arizona Cardinals on Monday designated cornerback Antonio Hamilton, receiver Antoine Wesley and quarterback Colt McCoy to return from the injured reserve list. The team can activate them within or at the end of the next 21 days. All three players missed the first four games of the season, as...
Cardinals WR Rondale Moore to make season debut, McCaffrey active
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is active on game day for the first time this year, as he will make his season debut Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Moore missed the opening three matchups with a hamstring issue, but he will add needed depth and juice to the Cardinals’ arsenal. The second-year receiver was listed questionable on Friday after he was limited in practice all week.
Carolina Panthers offense starts, stops with RB Christian McCaffrey
TEMPE — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey enters the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as a wild card. Only getting one day of practice in this week — and in a limited fashion no less — McCaffrey is listed as questionable for the matchup.
Browns at Falcons: Picks for Sunday’s game in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Browns travel to Atlanta to play both their second road game and their second NFC South game of the season. The Browns are 2-1 and can remain in first place in the AFC North while Atlanta, at 1-2, is seeking their second win in a row after beating Seattle last week.
Christian McCaffrey likely to play for Panthers vs. Cardinals, per report
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is likely to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McCaffrey was listed as questionable going into the contest with a thigh injury after missing two days of practice this week. And despite being limited in the only...
Yardbarker
Kliff Kingsbury Proud of Cardinals’ Running
The Arizona Cardinals were able to march off the field with a 26-16 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Much of Arizona’s success was thanks largely in part to the defense’s pressure. Still, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed with what he saw in the running...
D-backs 3B Emmanuel Rivera out for season with small stable fracture in left wrist
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera will miss the remainder of the season due to a small stable fracture in his left wrist, manager Torey Lovullo said postgame Saturday. “Unfortunately he’s been nursing a very sore wrist and he had an MRI and there’s a small fracture — a stable...
Arizona Cardinals no worse for the wear after win over Panthers
Some rules are sacred in the NFL. Like never complaining about a victory on the road. That includes the Arizona Cardinals’ 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It was messy. It was a clown show for 30 minutes. It revealed the thin ice upon which Kliff Kingsbury stands with the fan base, in stark contrast to the absurd job security gifted to him by owner Michael Bidwill.
Cavs F Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) out 1-2 weeks
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley has a sprained right ankle and will miss approximately one to two weeks. The
ESPN’s Doolittle poses biggest offseason question for Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks rebounded in a big way from a 52-win 2021. With six games left in the season, they’re 72-84. This is thanks in large part to key contributions from prospects like outfielders Jake McCarthy and Corbin Carroll. They also benefitted from career years out of Christian Walker and Daulton Varsho. This goes without mentioning the tandem of right-handed pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, who became one of the league’s best pitching duos.
Diamondbacks bullpen blows lead in extras vs. Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie David Villar hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with nobody out in the 10th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-3 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, a dramatic finish to the final game of the season at Oracle Park. The win...
