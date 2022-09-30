ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield has interesting response to boos from Panthers fans

The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision

If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
WKYC

Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
ClutchPoints

The reason Sam Darnold won’t be replacing struggling Baker Mayfield for Panthers anytime soon

Well, this wasn’t how the Baker Mayfield experience was supposed to go for the Carolina Panthers. The team acquired the former Cleveland Browns quarterback as their potential quarterback of the future, replacing Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, the last few games have shown that Carolina is still struggling even with the former No. 1 overall pick under center.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons, two teams that want to run the ball: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-1) play the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) today in Atlanta. Both teams want to establish the run. The Browns are the No. 1 rushing team in the league averaging 190.7 yds.-per-game. They do it with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Falcons are No. 5 with 156.7 yds.-per-game, using converted kick returner and receiver, Corderelle Patterson, to punish opposing defenses.
The Spun

Video: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Get Heated On Sideline

There was some tension between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury during the fourth quarter of the Cardinals-Panthers game. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback and head coach were going at it after Kingsbury had to burn a second timeout. That left the Cardinals with only one timeout for the rest of the game.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals designate 3 players to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday designated cornerback Antonio Hamilton, receiver Antoine Wesley and quarterback Colt McCoy to return from the injured reserve list. The team can activate them within or at the end of the next 21 days. All three players missed the first four games of the season, as...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore to make season debut, McCaffrey active

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is active on game day for the first time this year, as he will make his season debut Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Moore missed the opening three matchups with a hamstring issue, but he will add needed depth and juice to the Cardinals’ arsenal. The second-year receiver was listed questionable on Friday after he was limited in practice all week.
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury Proud of Cardinals’ Running

The Arizona Cardinals were able to march off the field with a 26-16 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Much of Arizona’s success was thanks largely in part to the defense’s pressure. Still, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed with what he saw in the running...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals no worse for the wear after win over Panthers

Some rules are sacred in the NFL. Like never complaining about a victory on the road. That includes the Arizona Cardinals’ 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It was messy. It was a clown show for 30 minutes. It revealed the thin ice upon which Kliff Kingsbury stands with the fan base, in stark contrast to the absurd job security gifted to him by owner Michael Bidwill.
Arizona Sports

ESPN’s Doolittle poses biggest offseason question for Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks rebounded in a big way from a 52-win 2021. With six games left in the season, they’re 72-84. This is thanks in large part to key contributions from prospects like outfielders Jake McCarthy and Corbin Carroll. They also benefitted from career years out of Christian Walker and Daulton Varsho. This goes without mentioning the tandem of right-handed pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, who became one of the league’s best pitching duos.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

