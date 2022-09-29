Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (19) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Herald & Review
Decatur's first Blue Jean Ball to be held Oct. 13
DECATUR — The first Blue Jean Ball will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur. The free event is sponsored by God’s Shelter of Love. The event will offer a free barbecue dinner from Bobbie Lane’s BBQ,...
Herald & Review
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Herald & Review
Puppy dies in Decatur fire
DECATUR — A family escaped injury but their puppy died Monday afternoon when fire damaged a Decatur home. A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said fire crews arrived at the house at 1255 E. Riverside Ave. at 12:18 p.m. to find “heavy fire and smoke” erupting from the windows on the east side of the residence.
Herald & Review
Judge will decide if Decatur man is innocent or a killer
DECATUR — A judge presiding over a bench trial is weighing the evidence to decide whether Lamar T. Williams is innocent or an enraged killer who went on a Decatur shooting spree that left a grandmother dying in front of her grandchildren. Decatur police officers kicked in the front...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Changes underway at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education
DECATUR — Jill Reedy joined the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education as assistant regional superintendent eight years ago. Reedy will finish out the remainder of Matt Snyder's term, which ends June 30. He served as regional superintendent for 16 years and retired Sept. 30. She is running for her own term unopposed on the November ballot and should begin her own term on July 1. She is the first female superintendent of the regional office in its history.
Herald & Review
Decatur council OKs capping Civic Center parking lot with solar panel-topped canopies
It’s always sunny in Decatur — at least that's the hope of city leaders who have backed what, once built, will be the city's largest solar panel installation. The Decatur City Council approved three ordinances Monday evening clearing the way for a Peoria-based company to cover most of the parking spaces in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot with canopies that are topped with solar panels.
Herald & Review
Check out the Central Illinois boys golfers who advanced to the Class 1A and 2A State Tournaments
GREENVIEW -- The Monticello boys golf team shot their way to a Mason City Illini Central Sectional title on Monday and advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament as a team for the fifth time in program history. The Sages won the program's second sectional championship with a team score...
Herald & Review
Children arm themselves with knives during Decatur home invasion, police report
DECATUR — Children aged 13 and 12 armed themselves with knives ready to defend siblings aged 7 and 4 after a woman smashed her way into their home to attack their mother, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the suspect, Sharnae L. Pearson, invaded...
Herald & Review
Baseball bat attack knocks Decatur woman's tooth out, police report
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is jailed after he hit a woman in the face so hard with a baseball bat it knocked one of her front teeth out. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 29-year-old victim as saying she had been visiting the 61-year-old man at his home early Saturday when he “began acting different.”
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of beating, robbing man in wheelchair
DECATUR — A 74-year-old Decatur man is accused of knocking a victim out of his wheelchair and beating and kicking him before robbing him of money. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said R.C. Coley was battering the 59-year-old victim as he lay on the ground until a 41-year-old woman, who lived nearby, came out of her home to confront Coley, who then fled in a car.
Herald & Review
Decatur man jailed on attempted murder charges
DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man accused of trying to stab a 32-year-old woman to death is now jailed after he was found and arrested Saturday. Richard R. Madison was booked into the Macon County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Detective Sgt. Steve...
Herald & Review
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tames Virden North Mac's offense 10-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Virden North Mac's attack in a virtuoso 10-0 performance during this Illinois boys high school soccer game. In recent action on September 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Beardstown and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on...
Herald & Review
Illinois' Ryan Walters focused on season ahead amid head coach speculation
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is in charge of the nation’s top scoring defense through five weeks in his second season in Champaign. With that success comes murmurs and speculation of a move to a head coaching position. Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and 247sports have all mentioned him as a candidate at the recently opened Colorado head job, one Walters interviewed for the last time it was available.
Herald & Review
Bielema bests Badgers: Illinois beats Wisconsin in coach's return to Madison
MADISON — Bret Bielema entered Camp Randall to a small chorus of boos, but his team left with the last laugh. In his return to Wisconsin for the first time after leaving the Badgers in 2012, he led Illinois to its first win in Madison in 20 years. "I...
