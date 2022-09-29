Read full article on original website
Blessing of the pets at St. John’s Hospital
Springfield pets got their moment in the sun two days ahead of the fest day of St. Francis of Assisi—patron saint of animals—on October fourth. Father Callistus Onumah, priest chaplain at St. John’s, gave a blessing for all animals present and absent on Sunday before sprinkling pets (dogs mostly) with holy water on the hospital’s pavilion lawn.
Pipeline fire near Waverly
A fire at a natural gas pipeline near Waverly caused a brief evacuation of some nearby residents. First responders were called to Panhandle Road, south of Waverly, about 12:30 this morning. Officials quickly shut off the gas line and allowed the fire to burn out on its own. No injuries...
