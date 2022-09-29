ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 13 American Heritage at No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons headlines this week's action

By Zack Poff, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Upset On Saturday Afternoon

Don't look now, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are 4-1 after blowing out Wisconsin by 24 on Saturday. In Bret Bielema's first return to Madison, he and Illinois jumped all over the Badgers thanks to a strong run game and dominant defensive performance, holding Wisconsin just two rushing yards on the day.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video

A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Bama

Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Alabama's Mistakes Today

Alabama led Arkansas 21-0 but now is holding on to the lead for dear life in the second half. Thanks to Bryce Young's injury and some uncharacteristic Tide errors, Arkansas got things as close as 28-23 late in the third quarter. Alabama just scored to make it 35-23 in the early fourth, but isn't out of danger yet.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Frat Brawl Breaks Out in Ole Miss Student Section

Despite the close game down on the field between Ole Miss and Kentucky, some frat bros couldn’t help but start a bit of a brawl in the stands. This one looks to be a Rebel on Rebel conflict. Who knows what caused it? Maybe someone forgot to bring the airplane bottles of Fireball. College football tends to bring out the intensity in folks.
OXFORD, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
DawgsDaily

REACTION: What Happened to Georgia Tonight?

Under the current college football format, you have to damn near be perfect. In the history of the four-team playoff, never has a two-loss football team managed to make the college football playoff.  Meaning for a program like Georgia, you either have to survive your regular season schedule ...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Lawrenceville School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Miramar#Braves#Catholic#The Red Raiders
KHON2

High School football scores from October 1, 2022

The 9th week of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continued on Saturday with a total of 10 game sbeing played across the Hawaiian Islands. Among the notable matchups saw the nine time defending ILH champions of Saint Louis take down ILH foe Kamehameha-Kapalama in a convincing 30-7 win. Below are other scores from Saturday: […]
HONOLULU, HI
MaxPreps

@EFrantzMP’s High School Football Great Lakes Region Rankings

The Great Lakes states are defined - in large - by silos, steeples and Friday night stadium lights. With kickoff having arrived, here's our weekly take on the top high school football programs in the region. National acclaim and big-time talent. North Coast football is a force. @EFrantzMP's High School...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama High School Forced to Forfeit Current Wins On Season

An Alabama high school football team learned some unfortunate news this past week, forcing the program to forfeit all of its current wins on the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards started the week with an overall record of 4-2 and 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 1, with wins over Pike Liberal Arts, W.S. Neal, Excel, and Monroe County. On Thursday, the Leopards found out that an ineligible player was competing, leading them to forfeit the four wins.
HIGH SCHOOL
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Indiana's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Indiana Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy