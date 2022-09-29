MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 13 American Heritage at No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons headlines this week's action

Read full article on original website
College Football World Shocked By Upset On Saturday Afternoon
Don't look now, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are 4-1 after blowing out Wisconsin by 24 on Saturday. In Bret Bielema's first return to Madison, he and Illinois jumped all over the Badgers thanks to a strong run game and dominant defensive performance, holding Wisconsin just two rushing yards on the day.
College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video
A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
Bad news for Bama
Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
College Football World Shocked By Alabama's Mistakes Today
Alabama led Arkansas 21-0 but now is holding on to the lead for dear life in the second half. Thanks to Bryce Young's injury and some uncharacteristic Tide errors, Arkansas got things as close as 28-23 late in the third quarter. Alabama just scored to make it 35-23 in the early fourth, but isn't out of danger yet.
WATCH: Huge Frat Brawl Breaks Out in Ole Miss Student Section
Despite the close game down on the field between Ole Miss and Kentucky, some frat bros couldn’t help but start a bit of a brawl in the stands. This one looks to be a Rebel on Rebel conflict. Who knows what caused it? Maybe someone forgot to bring the airplane bottles of Fireball. College football tends to bring out the intensity in folks.
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
College Football World Stunned By The Georgia-Missouri Halftime Score
Fans are having a hard time believing the halftime score of the Georgia vs. Missouri game this Saturday night. The top-ranked Bulldogs currently trail the Tigers 16-6 after two quarters. There's still plenty of time left in this one. But it's safe to say no one saw this coming. No....
REACTION: What Happened to Georgia Tonight?
Under the current college football format, you have to damn near be perfect. In the history of the four-team playoff, never has a two-loss football team managed to make the college football playoff. Meaning for a program like Georgia, you either have to survive your regular season schedule ...
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Football Breaks Into Top 25 After Upset Win
The Bruins had stolen a few votes over the first month of the season, but have now broken into the rankings for the first time in 2022.
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, on USC Trojans: 'When USC is clicking there's nothing like it'
Growing up, class of 2024 St. John Bosco (California) five-star safety Peyton Woodyard felt two programs, in particular, defined college football. USC and Alabama, where his dad is from. For the past few years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have continued to stand atop college football's mountain, while ...
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of South Carolina
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media ahead of his Wildcats' upcoming matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here's everything he had to say on Monday: Opening statement... "Obviously, a very difficult loss, as I said after the game. Tough loss, I thought our team ...
Elijah Paige, massive bluechip offensive tackle prospect, commits to USC Trojans
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) offensive tackle Elijah Paige announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last month, the writing was on the way. It seemed the massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle was destined to become a USC Trojan. A flurry of recruiting industry ...
High School football scores from October 1, 2022
The 9th week of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continued on Saturday with a total of 10 game sbeing played across the Hawaiian Islands. Among the notable matchups saw the nine time defending ILH champions of Saint Louis take down ILH foe Kamehameha-Kapalama in a convincing 30-7 win. Below are other scores from Saturday: […]
MaxPreps
@EFrantzMP’s High School Football Great Lakes Region Rankings
The Great Lakes states are defined - in large - by silos, steeples and Friday night stadium lights. With kickoff having arrived, here's our weekly take on the top high school football programs in the region. National acclaim and big-time talent. North Coast football is a force. @EFrantzMP's High School...
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Alabama High School Forced to Forfeit Current Wins On Season
An Alabama high school football team learned some unfortunate news this past week, forcing the program to forfeit all of its current wins on the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards started the week with an overall record of 4-2 and 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 1, with wins over Pike Liberal Arts, W.S. Neal, Excel, and Monroe County. On Thursday, the Leopards found out that an ineligible player was competing, leading them to forfeit the four wins.
Is This The Beginning of The End of Scott Satterfield's Tenure at Louisville?
Following the Cardinals' inexcusable loss to Boston College, is this the beginning of the end for head coach Scott Satterfield?
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Indiana's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Indiana Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
