White Center Food Bank launches fundraising campaign to renovate new facility

After years of searching for their new home, White Center Food Bank (WCFB) recently purchased a building in the heart of downtown White Center, and they’re seeking the public’s help.

This location will provide ample space for WCFB to grow and is centrally located along several major bus lines. However, substantial renovations and other upgrades are necessary to make the food bank’s new home welcoming and hospitable to everyone.

To raise the $6 million dollars necessary for this project, on Sept. 25, 2022 WCFB launched their capital campaign with a group of customers, donors, staff and board celebrating together.

“This is a community effort and we know that by bringing our neighbors together, we can find a way to keep our community fed,” said WCFB Development and Communications Director, Jefferson Rose.

White Center Food Bank is looking beyond the old models of service and working to develop new ways to nourish the community with equity, accessibility, and dignity as their guiding principles.

The new White Center Food Bank will be more than just a place where people can get food. It will be a welcoming community hub located directly in the heart of the changing and growing downtown White Center.

This new facility will bring together an incredible array of community programing, hosted both by the food bank and partner organizations. WCFB wants people from all walks of life to enter through our doors together, so that everyone feels comfortable receiving food whenever they need it.

“We’re excited for this next chapter to better serve the community and revitalize this part of the neighborhood,” added Carmen Smith, Executive Director. “We hope that our supporters will continue to show up alongside us to ensure our community thrives.”

To learn more, check out this informational video:

Renderings of the new location and more info is here:

ABOUT THE WHITE CENTER FOOD BANK

White Center Food Bank (WCFB) is a woman-of-color led organization, with the mission of minimizing hunger while nourishing community, nurturing self-reliance, and embracing our rich cultural diversity. Current programs include daytime, and seniors-only food distributions; expanded home deliveries; Mobile Food Bank Program for seniors and disabled clients; a Baby Pantry for diapers, formula, baby foods and more; culturally familiar food grown onsite; community demonstration gardens and P-patches, cultural foods buying program, and grocery rescue. Intake services are provided in nine languages, and all written materials are provided in six languages. In 2021, WCFB served 83,702 individuals (25,626 households) and distributed over 1.5 million pounds of food.

The White Center Food Bank began in the mid-1970’s as an emergency response to assist struggling families and individuals in the greater White Center and Highline areas during a major economic downturn. Much like today, many in the community were facing difficult economic conditions that left them in need of food resources. In 1982, the White Center Emergency Food Association was formally incorporated and is today known as the White Center Food Bank.