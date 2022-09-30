Read full article on original website
Texas Tech fell to the Kansas State Wildcats for a 7th straight time on Saturday. It was a disappointing 37-28 result in the Red Raiders first conference road game of the season. After knotting the game up 13-13 midway through the 3rd quarter, the Wildcats offense wore down a defense that was continually put in tough positions. There were plenty of ups and downs, so let’s get to it.
LUBBOCK, Texas – The biggest game of the season so far is set to happen right here in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on ESPN at the United Supermarkets Arena this Sunday at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big 12)...
Sometimes during the course of a football game, you have to make sure you stop and have some fun. Life is good right now for the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25 and just took down Texas Tech 37-28. During the game, KSU defensive back...
CANYON, Texas – A goal by Ezequiel Fidabel and a flurry of stops from Tom Miles were enough for Lubbock Christian to come back and pick up a 1-1 draw against West Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Buffs (2-2-5) struck first, with Bryan Martinez finding Payne McKeever...
Tired of national radio contests the other stations do where local listeners have little chance of actually winning? So are we! That’s why Double T 97.3 has teamed up with The Home Zone, Making Your House a Home to give away $10,000 right here in Lubbock. Beginning October 3rd, listen weekdays at 6:450am, 8:45am, and 4:45pm for the secret word, then enter it below to qualify for the $10,000 grand prize that will be given away November 18th at Two Docs Brewing Company. The more times you enter the more chances you have to win! But, once we’ve notified you that you’re an on-air qualifier, there’s no need to continue entering on this station, just remember to join us November 18th from 6pm to 8pm at Two Docs.
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash on Wednesday around 6:42 a.m., just east of Littlefield on FM 54, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the teen, driving a pickup, then side swiped a tractor-trailer. The driver of that vehicle was not injured. This crash was still under […]
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read announced Wednesday that 17-year-old senior Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield. “The entire Littlefield community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Malachi,” Read said. Littlefield ISD said an account at First Bank […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry in Topeka. Police confirmed the call came in at 9:32 a.m. and found two individuals suffering from gunshots. One person died and another was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirty-nine defendants charged in Operation “Taste the Rainbow” have been sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. The men and women, all allegedly tied to methamphetamine trafficking in and...
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department released the name of the victim of a deadly dog attack in North Lubbock on Tuesday morning. LPD said Jack Looney, 64, was declared dead by Emergency Medical Services. LPD received a call at 7:30 a.m. for reports of aggressive dogs in the area of the […]
A 71-year-old Manhattan woman was killed on Sept. 21 on U.S. Highway 36 at the Hanover corner. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen was driving south on K-148 in a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Jeffry Clark, of Thermopolis, Wyo., who was driving west on U.S. Highway 36. Both…
