Manhattan, KS

937theeagle.com

Ups and Downs From A Trip To Manhattan

Texas Tech fell to the Kansas State Wildcats for a 7th straight time on Saturday. It was a disappointing 37-28 result in the Red Raiders first conference road game of the season. After knotting the game up 13-13 midway through the 3rd quarter, the Wildcats offense wore down a defense that was continually put in tough positions. There were plenty of ups and downs, so let’s get to it.
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Red Raider Volleyball faces No. 1 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – The biggest game of the season so far is set to happen right here in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on ESPN at the United Supermarkets Arena this Sunday at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big 12)...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Second half goal pushes LCU Men's Soccer to draw with WTAMU

CANYON, Texas – A goal by Ezequiel Fidabel and a flurry of stops from Tom Miles were enough for Lubbock Christian to come back and pick up a 1-1 draw against West Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Buffs (2-2-5) struck first, with Bryan Martinez finding Payne McKeever...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

10K Giveaway by Double T 97.3 and The Home Zone

Tired of national radio contests the other stations do where local listeners have little chance of actually winning? So are we! That’s why Double T 97.3 has teamed up with The Home Zone, Making Your House a Home to give away $10,000 right here in Lubbock. Beginning October 3rd, listen weekdays at 6:450am, 8:45am, and 4:45pm for the secret word, then enter it below to qualify for the $10,000 grand prize that will be given away November 18th at Two Docs Brewing Company. The more times you enter the more chances you have to win! But, once we’ve notified you that you’re an on-air qualifier, there’s no need to continue entering on this station, just remember to join us November 18th from 6pm to 8pm at Two Docs.
LUBBOCK, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

39 sentenced to prison in 'Operation Taste the Rainbow' Lubbock drug bust

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KSNT News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry in Topeka. Police confirmed the call came in at 9:32 a.m. and found two individuals suffering from gunshots. One person died and another was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCBD

39 'Taste the Rainbow' Defendants Sentenced

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirty-nine defendants charged in Operation “Taste the Rainbow” have been sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. The men and women, all allegedly tied to methamphetamine trafficking in and...
LUBBOCK, TX
backroadsnews.com

Highway 36-148 intersection sees another fatality accident

A 71-year-old Manhattan woman was killed on Sept. 21 on U.S. Highway 36 at the Hanover corner. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen was driving south on K-148 in a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Jeffry Clark, of Thermopolis, Wyo., who was driving west on U.S. Highway 36. Both…
MANHATTAN, KS

