Destructive solar event destroyed 38 SpaceX Starlink satellites, costing Elon Musk's company tens of millions in losses
A solar 'destruction event' earlier this year destroyed 38 of Elon Musk's Starlink satellites - costing his company tens of millions of dollars in losses. SpaceX launched 49 its low-latency internet satellites into space from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on February 3 - seemingly without incident at first. Around that...
SpaceX delays Vandenberg rocket launch — and Dragon mission could push it back even further
The launch was originally scheduled for Monday evening.
Watch SpaceX launch 52 more Starlink satellites, land rocket tonight
SpaceX will launch 52 more Starlink internet satellites to orbit tonight (Oct. 3), and you can watch the liftoff live.
nextbigfuture.com
SpaceX Doubles Combined Payload of All Other Space Companies
During the second quarter of 2022, SpaceX delivered 158.7 metric tons to low Earth orbit which is four times more than second palace China’s space corporation CASC at 38.8 tons. Roscosmos at 17.2 tons was third, United Launch Alliance fouth at 13.0 tons, and Arianespace at 9.8 tons was...
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Solomon Islands Sides With U.S. in Major Blow to China's Pacific Ambitions
Washington and Beijing are vying for influence in the Pacific region amid increasing tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty.
FCC takes on space junk: Satellites must be removed from orbit 5 years after completing missions
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that nonfunctioning satellites must come down within five years. In a 4-0 vote Thursday, the FCC adopted new rules requiring operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit to “dispose” of them no less than five years after completing their missions. The regulations replace a decades-old 25-year guideline for deorbiting satellites after they have completed their mission.
Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort
At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
Engadget
NASA and SpaceX will study the possibility of using a Dragon capsule to boost Hubble's orbit
NASA and SpaceX have signed an agreement to study the possibility of using a Dragon spacecraft to lift the Hubble telescope to a higher orbit. The Hubble telescope's orbit decays over time due to atmospheric drag, and reboosting it to a more stable one could add more years to its life. SpaceX proposed the idea several months ago in partnership with the Polaris Program, the human spaceflight initiative organized by billionaire businessman, Jared Isaacman. If you'll recall, Isaacman funded Inspiration4, the first mission to launch an all-civilian crew to orbit back in 2021.
SpaceX rolls rocket to pad ahead of Crew-5 astronaut launch (photos)
The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule that will fly SpaceX's next astronaut mission for NASA is poised and ready on the pad.
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
SpaceX days away from history-making astronaut launch
After a slight delay prompted by Hurricane Ian, Hawthorne-based SpaceX will attempt to make more aerospace history Wednesday, when it is set to launch another set of astronauts to the International Space Station. The Crew-5 mission — conducted under SpaceX’s flight contract with NASA — is scheduled for launch from...
click orlando
WATCH LIVE at 7:45 p.m.: NASA, SpaceX to hold Crew-5 news conference ahead of Wednesday’s launch
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA are targeting Wednesday to launch the next crewed mission to the International Space Station. A prelaunch news conference is expected tonight at 7:45 p.m. News 6 will stream the news conference in the media player above. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices...
Rocket Lab Copies a Page From the SpaceX Playbook
Is Rocket Cargo the Pentagon program that will turn Rocket Lab profitable?
Universe Today
Companies Will Have Five Years to Dispose of Their Dead Satellites
Kessler syndrome seems to be a growing fear for those interested in space exploration. The condition where numerous non-functional pieces of junk block access to orbit appears to be inching closer to reality, spurred on by weekly news reports of dozens of more satellites launching that will eventually become precisely that kind of obsolete space junk. But that won’t happen if the US’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has anything to do with it – a new rule the commission adopted will require companies to deorbit their unused satellites in less than five years after decommissioning.
Space calendar 2022: Rocket launches, sky events, missions & more!
Here's a guide to all the rocket launches and astronomical events in 2022, as well as milestones for space missions, anniversaries and conferences.
CNET
Firefly Alpha Rocket Makes It to Orbit on Second Try
Firefly Aerospace's long journey to orbit has finally been realized, but the company hopes its longer trajectory deeper into space is just getting started. Firefly took a big leap forward early Saturday in its quest to follow in the footsteps of SpaceX and Rocket Lab by launching its Alpha rocket with a number of small satellites on board from Vandenberg Space Force Base along the coast of central California.
3 Russian cosmonauts land on Soyuz MS-21 capsule after 195 days on space station
Three cosmonauts returned from the International Space Station, landing in Kazakhstan after six months in orbit. Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov touched down on Soyuz MS-21.
scitechdaily.com
Expedition 68 Officially Begins on Space Station – SpaceX Crew Swap Planned
The Expedition 68 mission is officially underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together. The crew swaps aren’t finished yet as four SpaceX Crew-5 members count down to their upcoming launch to the orbiting laboratory. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
