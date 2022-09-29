ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

KDVR.com

When does Aurora use its co-responder program?

Could Sunday night's police shooting on an RTD bus have been avoided using Aurora's co-responder program? The short answer is no, but the reasons are a little complicated. Joshua Short reports.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Big Get: Ryan Edwards

KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards joins Colorado Sports Night.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Hero of the Month's uniform still fits 80 years later

Believe it or not, it still fits. For 80 years, Leo Lewis' World War II Army Air Corps uniform has stood the test of time. And so has he. Jeremy Hubbard reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Witness describes shooting near CU campus

A man who works at fraternity houses on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder described the chaos after a police shooting nearby. Gabby Easterwood reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Mild temperatures to stay this week

There will be scattered showers and storms in Colorado on Monday evening that will come to an end late Monday night. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

CU students want change in alert system

The Boulder Police department is still looking for armed suspects who were openly shooting just blocks from the University of Colorado campus. Courtney Fromm reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

5280 Magazine Brings Back ‘Colorado’s 25 Best Restaurants’

After a two year hiatus, 5280 Magazine is bringing back its famed ‘Best Restaurants List’ featuring the top 25 eateries around the Mile high City! Today, Food Editor, Patricia Kaowthumrong, caught up with GDC Host, Spencer Thomas, to talk about the October issue, and one of the restaurants featured in to top 25 this year.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

After 5 police shootings, group calls for action

After the recent string of shootings, a group of community leaders from Denver and Aurora gathered at the Capitol Monday calling for police accountability and transparency. Kim Posey reports.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Road to top of Mount Evans closing for the season

The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the highest portion of the Mount Evans Highway on Monday. Carly Cassady reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash

An RTD bus driver appeared to be "nodding off" when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents from the incident. Matt Mauro reports.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Scattered showers Monday, cooler during week

Rain and snow showers can linger in the mountains Sunday night with extra clouds across Denver. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …. Aurora police shoot, kill suspect.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder police

Police are still looking for the suspects wanted in an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Jim Hooley reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Family sues after son found dead in lake

The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility. Nicole Fierro reports.
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus

An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night. Kristen Chapman reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

No threat found after shots reported near hospital

Police issued an "all clear" on Monday after reported gunshots were heard outside Good Samaritan Medical Center. Greg Nieto reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

These 2 high country roads are about to close for the season

Two heavily used high country roads will be closed off to vehicles for the season this coming Monday. These 2 high country roads are about to close for …. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus. Chance of rain Monday, 60s for...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

911 calls released in train crash into police car

The 911 calls were released in a Platteville train crash into a police car, when a woman detained in the backseat was hurt. Vicente Arenas reports.
PLATTEVILLE, CO
KDVR.com

CU Boulder students concerned after shooting

Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus. Chance of rain Monday, 60s for upcoming weekend. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …
BOULDER, CO

