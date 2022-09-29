When it seems that what is known as Web3 is still in its infancy, a few months ago we began to hear about Web5. Nothing less than in the mouth of Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitterwhich earlier this year 2022 announced that, from a subsidiary of its company Block (formerly Square), he was going to dedicate himself to the development of Web5. And he did so after openly criticizing Web3, which he accuses of also being very centralized, like Web2, and very hostile towards the general objectives that it sought to achieve at the beginning of its development.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO