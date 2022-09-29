ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Facebook And Instagram Will Allow Users To Connect Their Crypto Wallets

Meta has announced an update for its non-fungible token (NFT) features on Facebook and Instagram. Starting today, the social media platforms will allow U.S.-based users to connect their wallets and share their NFT with their friends and followers. According to an official announcement, the update will also allow Facebook and...
INTERNET
blockchain.news

Meta Introduces Digital Collectibles NFT Features on Instagram & Facebook

On September 29, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced that users on Facebook and Instagram in the US can now connect their wallets and share their digital collectables. The company said that users of both platforms will be able to cross-post digital collectables they own and connect...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Meta Settles Data-Scraping Lawsuit Filed by Facebook in October 2020

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). In yet another example of the swift justice system in the U.S. at its finest, Meta reached a...
LAW
thenewscrypto.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Introduces Optimus, a Humanoid Robot

Musk asserted that current humanoid robots are missing a brain. According to Musk, Tesla should achieve full self-driving this year. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , demonstrated a prototype of its humanoid robot Optimus on Friday and forecast that the electric vehicle manufacturer would be able to produce millions of them and sell them for about $20,000.
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#U S#Blog#Web3 Technology#American
HackerNoon

Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3?

Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto, which includes GameFi and now also SocialFi. What is SocialFi?. SocialFi is the fusion of social media and Web3. It refers to social media on a blockchain with...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
thenewscrypto.com

Global Exchange LBank Starts off Brand Update Month With Logo Reveal and Diversity Video

Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
MARKETS
techunwrapped.com

Web5: the web, even more decentralized

When it seems that what is known as Web3 is still in its infancy, a few months ago we began to hear about Web5. Nothing less than in the mouth of Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitterwhich earlier this year 2022 announced that, from a subsidiary of its company Block (formerly Square), he was going to dedicate himself to the development of Web5. And he did so after openly criticizing Web3, which he accuses of also being very centralized, like Web2, and very hostile towards the general objectives that it sought to achieve at the beginning of its development.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy