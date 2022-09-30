ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022

 YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022 Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 03:04pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell […] The post TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2 – 8

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2-8, 2022. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Car Ignights With Fireworks Show On Hwy 161, No Driver Found

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A vehicle mysteriously ignited in the middle of nowhere on Hwy 161 near Springfield Saturday night, with no one around willing to claim the vehicle. The fireball put on an interesting magnesium fireworks show. Smokey Barn News was on scene and captured the moment on video.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a car was exiting a parking lot and collided with a southbound SUV on Greenville Road. The driver...
WSMV

Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Post 1 district

The Kentucky State Police will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. Drivers that see a checkpoint are asked to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily available. With minimal...
KENTUCKY STATE
smokeybarn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT-HWY 41 Adams Head-On Crash

ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have a report of a serious head-on crash on Hwy 41 near Jo Byrns High School. The accident is reported as a multiple-patient injury crash. If you are traveling in the area watch for first responders and expect delays. Highway 41 at...
ADAMS, TN
NewsBreak
Traffic
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do in Williamson County This Week: September 30-October 6

Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill? Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brentwood, Franklin, & Spring Hill shares five things to do with your kids in and around Williamson County over the weekend and into the coming week. Here are the top five picks of fun things to do with kids in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill for the week of September 30-October 6! Click the links for details. (Note: This post contains affiliate links. Macaroni KID may make a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using one of these links.)
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, two cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 involving three tractor trailers sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says just after 1 pm three westbound tractor-trailers collided at the 91-mile marker after traffic came to a stop in the construction zone. The driver of one...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

