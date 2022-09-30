Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022
YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022 Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 03:04pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell […] The post TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2 – 8
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2-8, 2022. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
Injuries reported in bus crash on I-40 in Wilson County
An investigation is underway after injuries were reported in a crash that involved a bus on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Car Ignights With Fireworks Show On Hwy 161, No Driver Found
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A vehicle mysteriously ignited in the middle of nowhere on Hwy 161 near Springfield Saturday night, with no one around willing to claim the vehicle. The fireball put on an interesting magnesium fireworks show. Smokey Barn News was on scene and captured the moment on video.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a car was exiting a parking lot and collided with a southbound SUV on Greenville Road. The driver...
WSMV
Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
WSMV
Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Post 1 district
The Kentucky State Police will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. Drivers that see a checkpoint are asked to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily available. With minimal...
1 dead after house fire in Walterhill
Crews were called to a burning home on South Epps Wood Court around noon.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
smokeybarn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT-HWY 41 Adams Head-On Crash
ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have a report of a serious head-on crash on Hwy 41 near Jo Byrns High School. The accident is reported as a multiple-patient injury crash. If you are traveling in the area watch for first responders and expect delays. Highway 41 at...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do in Williamson County This Week: September 30-October 6
Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill? Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brentwood, Franklin, & Spring Hill shares five things to do with your kids in and around Williamson County over the weekend and into the coming week. Here are the top five picks of fun things to do with kids in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill for the week of September 30-October 6! Click the links for details. (Note: This post contains affiliate links. Macaroni KID may make a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using one of these links.)
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
WSMV
Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, two cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.
Accused thief apologizes to trucker for stealing big rig from crash scene
"I apologize." Those are the words of a man who confessed to stealing a cement truck in Spring Hill and leading police on a wild chase along I-65 earlier this month.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 involving three tractor trailers sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says just after 1 pm three westbound tractor-trailers collided at the 91-mile marker after traffic came to a stop in the construction zone. The driver of one...
