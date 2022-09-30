ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8 trailer shows final time jump & recasts

The trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 8 reveals the final time jump of Season 1 and a fresh batch of recasts for the rest of the show. The Game of Thrones prequel began with Milly Alcock and Emily Carey playing Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively. In the first few episodes, we saw two best friends torn apart by love, their royal duties, and betrayal.
dexerto.com

The Batman 2: Barry Keoghan wants to return as the Joker

While he’s yet to be confirmed for The Batman 2, Barry Keoghan wants to return as the Joker in a sequel. The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and marking Robert Pattinson’s debut, was a dark, gritty outing for the caped crusader, pitting him against Paul Dano’s serial killer Riddler.
dexerto.com

PlayStation Stars leak reveals Diamond “invite only” tier for players

PlayStation’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars reportedly features an invitation-only tier, according to new leaks about Sony’s fresh scheme for PS Plus subscribers. Since the inception of the PlayStation Store, players have wondered whether Sony would implement a service akin to Xbox’s Microsoft Rewards program. In exchange for...
dexerto.com

MultiVersus leak hints at Animaniacs possibly coming soon

The MultiVersus soundtrack has been released on Spotify and one song could hint at the Animaniacs coming to the crossover fighting game. MultiVersus has been not just one of the biggest fighting games to release in 2022, but one of the biggest game releases of the year. With over a...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends leak reveals how long-awaited gift system will work

Apex Legends players have waited for a Fortnite-style gifting feature to hit the game, and now, the anticipated feature is finally heading to the battle roylae. No matter which battle royale you choose to play, be it Fortnite, Warzone, or Apex Legends – it’s always nice to share items with your fellow teammates and friends. New and exciting skins are always arriving, such as crossovers with the Alien and Predator franchises respectively.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 dev reveals how Symmetra’s Autism is showcased on the battlefield

Overwatch 2 is set to release very soon and more details are steadily being released including information about one of the original game’s heroes: Symmetra. In Overwatch lore, Symmetra is a character with Autism, but it was rarely reflected in-game despite comics and other story pieces indicating that she is on the spectrum.
dexerto.com

Bob Menery claims “clown ass” NELK Boys owing him thousands after Full Send exit

Bob Menery has hit out the NELK Boys and the FULL SEND podcast crew for owing him money and the way they’ve treated him since his exit. The NELK Boys’ FULL SEND podcast has grown to become one of the most popular podcasts around, as the YouTube collective have spread their wings beyond the wild prank videos that they became so well known for.
dexerto.com

How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch

With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
