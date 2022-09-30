ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Once Upon a Time star joins Netflix movie with Jennifer Lopez

Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla has joined the cast of Atlas, a Netflix drama about an intelligence analyst who must fight for survival on an alien planet whilst wearing a mech suit. Deadline reports that the actress, who played Evil Queen Regina Mills in the Disney princess-themed show, has...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars movie lines up Doctor Strange 2 and Loki writer

Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars has found its writer in Loki creator and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is keeping as much as possible under wraps, but Avengers: Secret Wars will adapt one of Marvel Comics' biggest ever storylines. The story follows a vast number of heroes and their variants living in Battleworld following the incursion-related destruction of the multiverse. Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, and Mr. Fantastic are all key players in Secret Wars.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Christian Bale reveals the Star Wars role he's always wanted

Christian Bale has opened up about the niche Star Wars character he has always wanted to play but hasn't had the opportunity to. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bale said that he has always wanted to play the Stormtrooper from A New Hope who hits his head on the doorframe. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment is treasured by hardcore Star Wars fans.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Black Adam producer reveals Doctor Strange 2 similarity in DC movie

Black Adam takes its cues from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in one particular way. Introducing Dwayne Johnson's god-like antihero Black Adam to the Worlds of DC – a playground for Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa's Aquaman – the upcoming blockbuster sets him on a collision course with the never-before-seen Justice Society.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Your top 10 WORST horror movie remakes

Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?. Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement

The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Who misses the days of film strands on TV like Moviedrome

It was quite good to get an introduction to a film with some information on it's making. For example on Moviedrome Alex Cox before a showing of Excalibur told us that it was borne out of an early attempt by John Boorman to bring Lord of the Rings to the big screen. Is there any spare for such programmes now.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Week 3 (Movie Week) dance predictions/reveals 2022

Note: please do not spoil by omission if you already know who’s been eliminated. Hamza and Jowita are doing something from Jurassic Park (I’ve not watched it so I don’t know any songs/dances that would fit) Hamza & Jowita - ? (Jurassic Park themed) (results show) Kym...
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

First look at Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie as release date confirmed

Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie Falling For Christmas has an official release date – and there's not long to wait. Falling for Christmas, which stars Chord Overstreet opposite Lohan, will release on the streaming service on November 10. The movie follows Lohan as a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suffers a skiing accident and wakes up with complete amnesia.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon theory suggests Laenor's ultimate fate may be very different

House of the Dragon episode seven spoilers follow. Once again, House of the Dragon brings the drama. Laenor's great escape had plenty to contend with – Aegon's receiving a cousin-nephew beatdown and Rhaenyra's sexytime with Uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). That said, it did stand out for a number of reasons. Not least because it's an LGBTQ+ win for the franchise given its tricky past with homosexual love stories.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

David Tennant's Inside Man branded a "Shakespearean tragedy" by viewers

Inside Man spoilers follow. David Tennant's BBC drama Inside Man gripped viewers with its third episode tonight (October 3), with many fans labelling the miniseries a "deranged," "Shakespearean" show they couldn't wait to see how it ended. Inside Man is a twisty, turny, labyrinthine series following a prisoner on death...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Pierce Brosnan doesn't care who the new James Bond will be

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan has said that he isn't fussed about who plays the next 007. Brosnan starred in four Bond movies before being replaced by Daniel Craig, who went on to make five Bond movies, ending with last year's No Time to Die. Craig has now hung up the tux and gun, while the search for the next Bond goes on.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

ED star quits, rumoured to be killed off (possible SPOILERS)

Just read that Isobel Steele (Liv) has quit & will be killed off soon. Will anyone be sad to see her go? What do you think about her exit?. I personally have gone off the character of Liv for quite some time now & am not bothered she's going. Regarding the actress I do wish Isobel the best with her singing career aspirations.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things season 2 recap

Stranger Things spoilers follow. More '80s than John Hughes solving a Rubik's Cube in a leisure suit, Netflix’s Stranger Things was the surprise TV sensation of 2016, with Eleven, the Upside Down, the Demogorgon and, yes, Steve Harrington’s hair all becoming iconic overnight. A second season dropped in...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Don't Worry Darling has a Black martyr trope problem

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling has a myriad of issues that prevent it from being the new age Stepford Wives/Matrix it desperately wishes. Many critics have cited Harry Styles's stilted performance or the film's lacklustre twist that poses more questions than it provides answers. One significant issue is its egregiously oblivious Black martyr trope, incorporated to hammer in its white feminist message.
MOVIES

