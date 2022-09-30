Read full article on original website
Once Upon a Time star joins Netflix movie with Jennifer Lopez
Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla has joined the cast of Atlas, a Netflix drama about an intelligence analyst who must fight for survival on an alien planet whilst wearing a mech suit. Deadline reports that the actress, who played Evil Queen Regina Mills in the Disney princess-themed show, has...
Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars movie lines up Doctor Strange 2 and Loki writer
Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars has found its writer in Loki creator and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is keeping as much as possible under wraps, but Avengers: Secret Wars will adapt one of Marvel Comics' biggest ever storylines. The story follows a vast number of heroes and their variants living in Battleworld following the incursion-related destruction of the multiverse. Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, and Mr. Fantastic are all key players in Secret Wars.
Christian Bale reveals the Star Wars role he's always wanted
Christian Bale has opened up about the niche Star Wars character he has always wanted to play but hasn't had the opportunity to. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bale said that he has always wanted to play the Stormtrooper from A New Hope who hits his head on the doorframe. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment is treasured by hardcore Star Wars fans.
Black Adam producer reveals Doctor Strange 2 similarity in DC movie
Black Adam takes its cues from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in one particular way. Introducing Dwayne Johnson's god-like antihero Black Adam to the Worlds of DC – a playground for Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa's Aquaman – the upcoming blockbuster sets him on a collision course with the never-before-seen Justice Society.
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
Your top 10 WORST horror movie remakes
Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?. Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
Who misses the days of film strands on TV like Moviedrome
It was quite good to get an introduction to a film with some information on it's making. For example on Moviedrome Alex Cox before a showing of Excalibur told us that it was borne out of an early attempt by John Boorman to bring Lord of the Rings to the big screen. Is there any spare for such programmes now.
Week 3 (Movie Week) dance predictions/reveals 2022
Note: please do not spoil by omission if you already know who’s been eliminated. Hamza and Jowita are doing something from Jurassic Park (I’ve not watched it so I don’t know any songs/dances that would fit) Hamza & Jowita - ? (Jurassic Park themed) (results show) Kym...
First look at Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie as release date confirmed
Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie Falling For Christmas has an official release date – and there's not long to wait. Falling for Christmas, which stars Chord Overstreet opposite Lohan, will release on the streaming service on November 10. The movie follows Lohan as a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suffers a skiing accident and wakes up with complete amnesia.
House of the Dragon theory suggests Laenor's ultimate fate may be very different
House of the Dragon episode seven spoilers follow. Once again, House of the Dragon brings the drama. Laenor's great escape had plenty to contend with – Aegon's receiving a cousin-nephew beatdown and Rhaenyra's sexytime with Uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). That said, it did stand out for a number of reasons. Not least because it's an LGBTQ+ win for the franchise given its tricky past with homosexual love stories.
David Tennant's Inside Man branded a "Shakespearean tragedy" by viewers
Inside Man spoilers follow. David Tennant's BBC drama Inside Man gripped viewers with its third episode tonight (October 3), with many fans labelling the miniseries a "deranged," "Shakespearean" show they couldn't wait to see how it ended. Inside Man is a twisty, turny, labyrinthine series following a prisoner on death...
Pierce Brosnan doesn't care who the new James Bond will be
Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan has said that he isn't fussed about who plays the next 007. Brosnan starred in four Bond movies before being replaced by Daniel Craig, who went on to make five Bond movies, ending with last year's No Time to Die. Craig has now hung up the tux and gun, while the search for the next Bond goes on.
Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson reveals the mistake she constantly made in early season
Grey's Anatomy veteran Chandra Wilson has revealed a pronunciation mistake she would consistently make in an earlier season of the medical drama. The actress is known to fans for playing strong-willed surgeon Dr Miranda Bailey, a role she will reprise in the show's 19th season, premiering in the US in just a few days.
ED star quits, rumoured to be killed off (possible SPOILERS)
Just read that Isobel Steele (Liv) has quit & will be killed off soon. Will anyone be sad to see her go? What do you think about her exit?. I personally have gone off the character of Liv for quite some time now & am not bothered she's going. Regarding the actress I do wish Isobel the best with her singing career aspirations.
The Empress season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Empress spoilers follow. Everyone loves a steamy period drama, and Netflix is no exception. This time around, the streamer has taken us back to 1854 where, after marrying Emperor Franz Joseph, a rebellious princess becomes Empress of Austria and enters a world of politics at the Viennese court. While...
Stranger Things season 2 recap
Stranger Things spoilers follow. More '80s than John Hughes solving a Rubik's Cube in a leisure suit, Netflix’s Stranger Things was the surprise TV sensation of 2016, with Eleven, the Upside Down, the Demogorgon and, yes, Steve Harrington’s hair all becoming iconic overnight. A second season dropped in...
Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark explains Galadriel and Halbrand's relationship
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actress Morfydd Clark has opened up about Galadriel and Halbrand's relationship on the show and said it was "really fun" for her to explore the character's vulnerabilities. Clark, who plays the Elven warrior Galadriel in Amazon Prime Video's fantasy series, opposite Charlie...
Don't Worry Darling has a Black martyr trope problem
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling has a myriad of issues that prevent it from being the new age Stepford Wives/Matrix it desperately wishes. Many critics have cited Harry Styles's stilted performance or the film's lacklustre twist that poses more questions than it provides answers. One significant issue is its egregiously oblivious Black martyr trope, incorporated to hammer in its white feminist message.
