Read full article on original website
Related
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones on the sideline with an ankle injury, officially questionable
Daniel Jones was limping after being sacked on the Giants’ last offensive drive. Tyrod Taylor is in the game for the Giants as the medical staff tends to Jones’ ankle. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Jones is officially listed as questionable to return for the Giants....
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) active for Week 4 vs. Chiefs
Julio Jones is officially active for Tampa Bay’s Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday night according to PFF’s Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter ) Jones is active for the first time since Week 1 when he caught 3-of-5 targets for 69 yards. He should be started by all fantasy managers who waited until Sunday night to see if he would play. Jones should help stretch the field for Tom Brady and see some deep targets against the Chiefs.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones returns to the game in Week 4
Daniel Jones has returned to the game for the Giants after Tyrod Taylor went to the locker room with an apparent injury. (Jonathan Jones on Twitter ) Jones was listed as questionable and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who was then injured himself on a running play. Jones is clearly not able to take snaps and throw as the Giants’ are running the wildcat with Saquon Barkley. Jones’ ankle injury and Tyrod Taylor’s injury are going to be worth monitoring moving forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson Jr. expected to be activated from NFI list later this week
The Washington Commanders are expected to activate Brian Robinson Jr. from their reserve/non-football injury list early this week, according to Ian Rapoport. (NFL.com) From a purely non-fantasy perspective, this is wonderful news, as Robinson continues to make a quick recovery from two gunshot wounds he sustained in late August. From a fantasy perspective, it's an excellent sign, but fantasy managers should temper their expectations just a bit for now. As Rapoport notes, there's no guarantee that Robinson will be active for the Commanders' Week 5 game against the Titans, particularly since he'll likely need plenty of time to get back into football shape. Nevertheless, his NFL debut now looks like it should come sooner rather than later. To the extent he's available, fantasy managers should add him in 100% of leagues.
fantasypros.com
Joey Bosa (groin) expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Bosa had been placed on IR already and was expected to miss significant time, but this timeline crystallizes that he'll be out for nearly the entire fantasy season. As Schefter notes, even if Bosa is able to return, he's unlikely to do so at his normal level of production. He was one of the - if not the single - biggest cog in the Chargers defense, and his absence effectively removes the Chargers D/ST as an every-week starter.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey (thigh) final decision will be made pregame
There have been multiple reports that McCaffrey will play in Week 4, and while it seems more likely than not, the Panthers still want to see how he looks pregame before the final decision is made. Even if he is not 100%, he should still have a productive game and should be started in all leagues against the Cardinals.
fantasypros.com
Javonte Williams (knee) feared to have suffered major knee injury
Williams sustained the injury early on in the second half of Sunday's game, and he left and was unable to return. The exact extent of the injury remains unknown for now, but there's fear that the injury is serious. He will have an MRI in the coming days to determine just how serious it is. If Williams misses extended time, the Broncos' offense will likely have to use Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone more to make up for his absence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Treylon Burks (lower leg) carted to locker room
It looked like Burks's right lower leg was rolled upon, causing his exit. Before the injury, Burks had caught two passes for 14 yards. We will update you when we have more information.
fantasypros.com
Chris Godwin (hamstring) considered 'optimistic' to suit up in Week 4
Godwin returned from his ACL injury in Week 1 but ended up with a hamstring injury. It may be safe to assume that Godwin won't receive a full workload, but as one of Tom Brady's top targets, he could still see some major action. Godwin is also still going to have to go through his pregame warmups without trouble in order to suit up, and with the Bucs game on Sunday night fantasy managers would be taking a bit of a risk having him in their lineups. Nonetheless, Godwin should be considered a flex play in what could be a high-scoring Sunday night game against the Chiefs.
fantasypros.com
Myles Garrett's shoulder injury expected to hinder him for 2-4 weeks
To be clear, Schefter does not say that Garrett will miss any game beyond Week 4's matchup against the Falcons, and specifically states that he could return next week against the Chargers. But the shoulder injury Garrett suffered in his car accident reportedly could affect him for up to a month. He also suffered a biceps strain, so even if he does return soon, fantasy managers should expect his effectiveness and usage to be impacted by his injuries. That will be a blow to the Browns D/ST and fantasy managers should take it into account when evaluating their options who face Cleveland over the next several weeks.
fantasypros.com
AJ Dillon (knee) not on the injury report
Dillon was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after he was limited on Wednesday. In a game where the Packers should have the lead against the Patriots without Mac Jones, Dillon should be in line for a solid workload this week.
fantasypros.com
Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) to be game-time decision
Patterson has been dealing with a knee injury that has given him issues at practice all week, and it's still unclear if he will have to miss Week 4. He reportedly plans to play Sunday, but the team wants to exercise caution with the veteran's injury. If he can't go Sunday, fantasy managers can look for rookie Tyler Allgeier to see an uptick in carries in his absence.
fantasypros.com
Michael Badgley signed by the Bears Saturday
Michael Badgley has been signed to the Bears’ practice squad Saturday. He has been elevated to the active roster with kicker Cairo Santos not traveling with the team. (Around the NFL on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cairo Santos did not travel with the team for personal reasons, leading to the...
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Week 4
Allen has not played since injuring his hamstring in Week 1. He was limited in practice earlier in the week and needs more time to heal before returning to in-game action. Fantasy managers should expect Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer to see a bump in targets.
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston doubtful to play Sunday against Minnesota
Head coach Dennis Allen stated earlier in the week that Winston was taking a rest day and that his back injury should not impact his availability. Now, after missing three straight practices the Saints are likely going to have to turn to veteran Andy Dalton to make the start Sunday in London. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on how much time Winston will miss with this back injury, or if it will be limited to just one game.
fantasypros.com
Andy Dalton expected to start Sunday against Minnesota
Andy Dalton is expected to start Sunday against Minnesota with Jameis Winston listed as doubtful with a back injury. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Dalton looks all but certain to be the starter in London when the Saints take on the Vikings. With Winston missing three straight practices, Dalton has received all of the first team reps this week so he should be fully prepared. Dalton should be an option in superflex leagues, but fantasy managers will want to downgrade the Saints' pass catchers in Week 4.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (ankle) to 'give it a shot' to play in Week 4
It’s expected Brian Hoyer will be starting Sunday. But Mac Jones is still going to give it an effort to see if his ankle will respond to the point of being able to play. It might come down to a game-time decision. (Karen Guregian on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It...
fantasypros.com
Shaquille Leonard headed to the locker room
Shaquille Leonard walked off the field with the trainers to the locker room after colliding with a teammate. He is currently being evaluated for a head injury. (Zak Keefer on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Leonard was making his season debut against the Titans after missing the first three weeks of the...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 5 Early Waiver Targets (2022)
Here are some notable names from Sunday’s early slate! As always, measure your waiver wire zeal with considerations of how large your league is and your roster construction. Why is Mattison available in more than 50% of leagues? Rostering Dalvin Cook and not Mattison is as close to fantasy football masochism as you can get. Even if you don’t roster Cook, if you’re in a 10-team league or larger, you should find a way to get Mattison on your roster if he’s available.
Comments / 0