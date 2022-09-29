The Washington Commanders are expected to activate Brian Robinson Jr. from their reserve/non-football injury list early this week, according to Ian Rapoport. (NFL.com) From a purely non-fantasy perspective, this is wonderful news, as Robinson continues to make a quick recovery from two gunshot wounds he sustained in late August. From a fantasy perspective, it's an excellent sign, but fantasy managers should temper their expectations just a bit for now. As Rapoport notes, there's no guarantee that Robinson will be active for the Commanders' Week 5 game against the Titans, particularly since he'll likely need plenty of time to get back into football shape. Nevertheless, his NFL debut now looks like it should come sooner rather than later. To the extent he's available, fantasy managers should add him in 100% of leagues.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO