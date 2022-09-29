Read full article on original website
Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.3% in morning trading to 26,811.08. Australia's S&P/ASX 200...
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street soared to its best day in months Monday in a widespread relief rally after some unexpectedly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about hiking interest rates. The S&P 500′s leap of 2.6% was its biggest since July, the latest swing for a scattershot market that’s been mostly falling this year on worries about a possible global recession. Wall Street’s main measure of health was coming off its worst month since the coronavirus crashed markets in early 2020 and is still down nearly 23% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.3% in Monday’s widespread rally that swept the vast majority of U.S. stocks higher. Stocks took their cue from the bond market, where yields fell to ease some of the pressure that’s been battering markets this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, fell to 3.64% from 3.83% late Friday. It got as high as 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.
Five investing rules you might explore to follow during a recession
The recession could be considered a slowdown in economic activity. A decline in the GDP for two-consecutive months could indicate a recession. The prices of stocks tend to come down during an economic turmoil. The soaring prices and the central bank's effort to cool down the demand have heightened worries...
Is Bitcoin a currency or commodity?
Bitcoin is used as the legal currency in a handful of nations, but the results have not been promising. In Australia and most other countries, Bitcoin and other blockchain-powered virtual currencies are considered commodities/assets. Bitcoin was considered by many to be a revolutionary product that could change the financial world,...
ASX 200 to rise ahead of RBA’s rate decision
The Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 128 points or 1.9% higher. The Dow Jones rose 2.6%, the S&P 500 surged 2.59%, and the NASDAQ stormed 2.27% higher. The Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday...
UK's manufacturing output falls for 3rd straight month: Stocks to eye
UK's manufacturing output contracted for the third month in a row in September. The PMI for the month was recorded at 48.4, slightly above August's 47.3 but still below the threshold of 50. Amid the uncertain economic conditions and rising prices, the UK's manufacturing sector has seen another month of...
US stocks surged on Monday after Friday’s free fall; AAPL, MSFT rise
All three major US indexes closed higher on Monday in a complete volte-face after closing at their lowest levels of the year last Friday. Investors seemed to have gained some confidence after stocks showed an upward trend to start the week and the first trading day of the last quarter.
Five ASX shares which turned ex-dividend this week
More than AU$42 billion worth of dividends were announced in the recent ASX reporting season. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession
When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
Major ballot win by Alchemy (ASX:ALY) for its Karonie Lithium and Gold Project, shares rise by 45%
Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has registered a significant ballot win for exploration licence E28/3207 for its Karonie Lithium and Gold Project. The highly prospective project is located within the aimed “Goldilocks Zone” corridor, where lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites are likely to exist. Alchemy’s maiden RC drilling program, focused on...
What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?
Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
Key elements boosting Fiducian Group’s (ASX:FID) optimism
Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) has navigated through the highly uncertain economic environment while driving profits. FID’s financial planners are focused on generating results that are in line with their client’s best interests. FID remains optimistic about the future of its business and looks to continuously strengthen through organic growth...
The A2 Milk Company (NZX: ATM) renews pact with China State Farm; shares up
The A2 Milk Company renewed its import and distribution pact with China State Farm Agribusiness Holding Shanghai Co. This agreement has been extended for five years, w.e.f. 1 October. CEO of ATM said that the agreement was critical to strengthening its business in China. New Zealand-based milk and infant formula...
Kalkine :China Banks asked to be Prepared to Stock Up on Yuan
Chinese state owned banks have been asked by Chinese central bank to sell dollars offshore in order to accumulate its local currency. The move comes as China’s central bank looks to slow down the devaluing of China’s Yuan, according to sources close to Reuters.
Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. As per the recent update, Hospital's landlord Heathley Healthcare REIT has postponed its attempted listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. It came into the picture of the company that the unit holders were off the decision on Wednesday. The b...
DIF likely to invest across Australia & Europe; know about the projects
Dubai Investment Fund might invest in five renewable energy projects across Europe and Australia. In Australia, two solar energy projects are likely to be funded. In Europe, DIF would fund one wind energy and one solar energy project. One of the largest independent international asset and investment fund managers, Dubai...
ACCC seeks ‘further views’ over Telstra (ASX:TLS), TPG (ASX:TPG) deal
ACCC has not granted authorisation to the mobile network deal of Telstra and TPG yet. ACCC shared the concern that it might have impact on the competitors in Australian telecom market. The decision regarding the authorisation can be expected in early December 2022. Australian competition regulator, ACCC (Australian Competition and...
Consumers borrowed an extra £1.1bn last month
In September, Britain's consumers borrowed an additional £1.1 billion. £700 million was on credit cards, and £400 million was via different credit forms, like car finance or personal loans, as per BoE. The yearly growth for all consumer credit and credit card borrowing remained unaffected at 7.0%...
ReNu Energy (ASX:RNE) signs investment agreement with Enosi
ReNu Energy inks a subscription agreement with Australia’s renewable energy tracer, Enosi. Under the agreement, ReNu is set to invest up to AU$1 million into Enosi and increase its stake up to 14%. Google is using Enosi’s flagship Powertracer technology to trace clean energy in Australia. ReNu Energy...
Take a look at 5 NZX-listed retirement villages
New Zealand is home to some well-equipped retirement villages. Ryman operates 36 villages, which are home to more than 12,800 residents. Arvida operates 35 village communities with 6,750 residents. According to the latest population projections by Stats NZ (dated 16 August), the number of older people, 65 years and above,...
