Syracuse, Wagner Agree to Cut Game Short in Rare College Football Sighting
The mercy rule doesn’t exist in college football, but that’s not what the Wagner Seahawks wanted to hear. After Wagner trailed the Syracuse Orange 49-0 at halftime inside of the Carrier Dome on Saturday, the Seahawks asked to cut the game short in the second half, which was agreed upon.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
Back together after 50 years
Spencerport High School Class of 1972 had fun in the sun at Pineway Ponds Park on Saturday, September 19, for their 50 year reunion.
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts
John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
Video: See how new I-690 exits will change commute to Syracuse University, hospitals, dome
Say goodbye to some of the traffic jams and scary highway mergers on the way to and from basketball and football games on Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Even before the state tears down the I-81 overpass that drops drivers at Harrison and Adams streets, a new exit will be built on Interstate 690 to give drivers another option to get downtown.
What’s going around: October 3, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Central NY woman who troopers say caused head-on Route 690 crash faces new felony charges
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Syracuse woman who troopers say caused a head-on crash on Route 690 in Van Buren that injured three people has now been charged with assault. Heather J. Wills, 38 of Syracuse, was originally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to a state police news release Thursday.
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
911 caller: ‘Someone got shot, drove into my house’ on Carbon Street in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the second time in less than four hours Sunday night, Syracuse police were called to investigate a shooting in the city, Onondaga County 911 dispatchers said. A Carbon Street resident called 911 at 10:38 p.m. to report someone had been shot and drove into their...
$1.2 million home in Skaneateles: See 178 homes sales in Onondaga County
178 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 19 and Sep. 23. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 4½-bath home in the Village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,200,000.00, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was a rebuild of the original ranch home on the property. (See photos of the home)
Accused Syracuse killer jailed again after breaking home confinement, letting ankle bracelet go dead
Syracuse, NY ― A Syracuse man, previously ordered to home confinement on a murder charge, is back in jail after leaving home and letting his ankle bracelet go dead last month. Kenneth Kinsey, 35, is facing a murder trial in the June 2021 shooting death of Bobby Fort Jr....
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 1 & 2
(WETM) — With October just one day away, many fall festivities are opening up to start the seasonal celebrations. Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Twin Tiers. Chemung County Fall Fest The Chemung County Fair Grounds will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. […]
2-car crash in Rochester sends 1 to hospital
One man was sent to the hospital after a 2 car crash.
Rochester’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $208,000 a year: See full list
Rochester, N.Y. — The list of highest-paying jobs in the Rochester metro area is dominated by positions in the health care field. Eighteen of the top 25 jobs in the region are found in the field, including nine of the top 10, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
