Read full article on original website
Related
National Archives Pleaded With Trump to Return Kim Jong Un Letters: Email
The National Archives contacted former President Donald Trump’s lawyers over his missing correspondence with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, among other key documents, in May 2021, CNN reports. Fresh correspondence released Monday by the archives and obtained by CNN underscores how the archives attempted to communicate with Trump’s team months before he turned over 15 boxes in January 2021. In the email, Gary Stern, general counsel for the National Archives and Records Administration, pleads with Trump White House lawyers Patrick Philbin, Mike Purpura, and Scott Gast to assist with “several problems that we need your help in resolving.” Those problems...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 223 of the invasion
Russia no longer has full control over any ‘annexed’ provinces as Ukrainian brigades achieve biggest breakthrough since start of war
Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. The visit came after the Category 1 hurricane in late September damaged the power grid, leaving millions in Puerto Rico without power. […] The post Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
N. Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from...
Comments / 0