Texas non-profit aims to provide ‘hope and healing’ in Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian

Central Florida leaders give updates on Ian recovery efforts Saturday. All right, good morning. Let me good afternoon at this point. Let me just welcome everybody to the Orange County emergency uh Operation center here inside East Orange County. We have brought the fema administrator here this afternoon along with congresswoman Val Demings. Uh What we will do is have some brief introductory remarks and we will go straight to congresswoman Demings to make some formal introductions and then we'll come back and uh have some additional comments from some of our elected officials here this afternoon. We're also joined by the city of Orlando Mayor Buddy dyer, the Orange County sheriff john mina with this briefing. So I'm gonna turn it over to congresswoman Demings at this time. Thank you so much. Mayor Demings thanks so much for for being here. I chair via the Homeland Security Committee of the subcommittee on emergency preparedness response and recovery. Last week I used to be in Puerto rico to um assess a few of the injury in that space together with fema. And after all got here again to Hurricane Ian. You know, as *** group, you by no means actually know what you will have till it is examined and time and time once more. Uh This group has come collectively. I believe our skill to uh the cooperation of collaboration, the experience. Um My husband likes to say there is no substitute for expertise and whereas we want we didn’t must endure or whether or not the storms if you’ll. One factor I can say in regards to the leaders who stand with us at the moment is that they arrive via time and time once more and so you realize my duty on the subcommittee is to be sure that we’re ready to endure. That fema has the assets and the help that they should meet the wants of not solely this group however communities round our nation. Of course at the moment we’re honored to be joined by the administrator from fema. Um Administrator Deanne chris wall chris wall and she or he is right here with us. You know you may learn in regards to the studies, individuals can let you know in regards to the studies however there’s nothing like being right here on the bottom and that is precisely what she is doing for her second day in florida, doing the injury evaluation with different leaders to be sure that she she has the information that she must take again to headquarters to be sure that we’ve what we’d like on this group. So fireplace chief please come on up right here and be a part of us. We’re speaking about our group and our skill to work collectively your main a part of of that. Um so it’s my honor now to show it over to administrator chris effectively uh the the administrator from fema Chair Demings thanks a lot and thanks to your ongoing help of our company and ensuring that we do have the assets that we’d like. It was actually essential for me to have the ability to come right here in individual and see firsthand the impacts that Hurricane Ian has had on communities throughout florida and I simply had a possibility to get an replace from each Orange County and Orlando to listen to the impacts. Um and the heroic efforts that they took over the previous couple of days to assist be sure that they had been the saving lives inside their group. And one of many issues that I believed was wonderful was the quantity of preparedness that went into this and ensuring that they reached out to people who had been essentially the most weak to be sure that they bought out of hurt’s method. And I believe it is made *** large distinction. And so to everyone right here, it is simply *** outstanding effort throughout each the county and the town to be sure that they had been defending everyone right here. We know that we’re gonna have *** lengthy street to recovery forward of us. I’ve introduced with me members from my response and recovery staff at headquarters to ensure that also they are understanding what the impacts are. And we’ve already began the planning efforts for what it is gonna take to rebuild these communities um and get well from this storm, but additionally recovery in *** method that makes them extra resilient towards a few of the impacts from these storms sooner or later. I believe that we’ve *** nice staff right here on the bottom and I additionally simply need to take *** minute to introduce and I introduced with me right here at the moment are us Fire Administrator Dr Lorrie moore Meryl who’s been touring with me as effectively to have a look at what the affect has been to our first responders and communities and give her a possibility to say *** few phrases as effectively. Dr extra ethical. Thank you madam Administrator. Good afternoon. As the administrator mentioned, we’re right here on the bottom as fema’s mission is to look out for definitely the group, it’s the mission of the U. S. F. ***. To examine in on our first responders and as you all know, their nature is to reply despite their very own households being in peril despite their very own well being and security many occasions. And so we’re right here to examine on them to be sure that they’ve the and security wants. They have the essential human wants uh that they want whereas they’re persevering with to reply within the aftermath and the continuing chaos and the danger that even escalate even now as hurricane Ian has moved on, a kind of is definitely their habits well being affect. And so we’re ensuring and checking that they’ve habits well being assets which might be checking in with them periodically as effectively. So we’ll proceed to observe these assets. I additionally need to acknowledge um the large help that we’ve acquired from the Federal Emergency Management Association, all of you realize that Orange County was additionally not too long ago declared one of many eligible areas for full uh fema reimbursement. What which means for us right here inside our group is that it offers 100% federal funding for particles removing and emergency life saving measures for the following 30 days. Uh in order for you extra information uh as residents uh to see about eligibility there, you may go to catastrophe help dot gov. Uh we’re very, very appreciative for sending Charles Williams uh to help us right here inside our Emergency Operations middle. He has been *** large assist and help to these of us throughout the county as we have been responding to the emergency at the moment. I’m going to ask uh Orlando Mayor Buddy dyer to return ahead after which we’ll have Sheriff john mina come ahead for any feedback after which we’ll open it up for any questions that you could have. Thank you mayor And I wanna additionally thank uh President biden and the Director for together with us within the Emergency Declaration. It’s essential as we reply to this historic storm occasion, that we’re collaborating on the federal degree, the state degree and the native authorities degree. We know *** lot of our residents have been impacted, *** lot are nonetheless being impacted by having water intrusion into their properties and floods. Uh no energy at the least within the metropolis of Orlando. We at the moment are down from 95,000 clients with out energy to someplace round 7000. Oh, you see, is working very onerous to scale back that quantity as effectively. But I need to particularly thank the women and men of the Orlando Police Department, Orlando Fire Department, uh public works, parks, rec forestry, all which have been out on the primary line serving to and responding to residents, lots of whom have had prolonged intervals of time and have labored extraordinarily onerous to attempt to restore our group to the place we must be an administrator. Thank you for being right here. Very good afternoon. So I’ll be transient however I do need to once more speak in regards to the simply the nice collaboration and partnerships that each one of *** sudden we have all been working and dealing collectively for many years and we prepare collectively, we put together collectively after which we reply collectively. So I believe our central florida group uh is in is in nice fingers. I do need to thank the administrator for coming. It’s one factor to to listen to about fema coming however to really have the administrator right here and and speak to her about our issues and and the truth that she cared about, you realize, we’ve many workers who whereas they’re on the market saving lives and rescuing people, their very own properties had been flooded. So she requested about that. We actually recognize that. Thank you. Okay. And I’ll simply echo the phrases of Mayor dyer with all the women and men who’ve been working throughout the assorted disciplines to maintain our communities protected throughout this time period. We know the work has not concluded, we nonetheless have a lot work to do as we at the moment are within the recovery part. What we’d do at this level is open it up for any questions that you could have for the administrator or any of the opposite individuals who’ve joined us at the moment. Okay. Any questions? All proper, right here we go. Hello, that is Garcia Jordan nationally. I’ve *** query for mayor. *** lot of cities have set curfews in place for emergency personnel to work and supply help. Is there *** set curfew in place for Orange County? Uh There isn’t any curfew in place at the moment for Orange County and we’ve based mostly that upon the advice of our regulation enforcement personnel led by the sheriff had been thankfully we’re not seeing widespread lawlessness occurring inside our group and as *** results of that, if that should change in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later, then we’ll make that modification. I even have one other query for you for residents which might be shutting because of flooding, what’s the plan of motion and serving to them evacuate or regain mobility? Uh There’s *** easy method in the event that they want any help. Uh If it is an emergency scenario, they merely must dial 911. Our first responders are ready to responding to these conditions. If it isn’t an emergency, they merely have to dial 311 right here inside Orange County, that’s the quantity that they might name for any of the opposite companies that we’ve to supply on the native degree. That contains information in regards to the housing different companies that we’ve to supply right here. So they do not have to recollect many alternative numbers. Just that one quantity 311 if it isn’t an emergency. In addition to the 1700 residents that we helped to rescue to evacuate from these flood inclined areas. We are nonetheless out in the neighborhood at the moment, going all through every of the communities aiding with inserting tarps, aiding with eradicating some tree limbs to permit people to get to their automobiles. But anyone who believes that they are trapped in *** dwelling and can’t get out because the mayor had indicated if it is an emergent scenario, they dial 911 and we shall be there to help them uh in addition to uh the companions who stand behind me, I’ll stand prepared to help the group. Okay, different questions. Um I’ve *** query for Miss chris effectively, hello fellow Spectrum news for people who’ve fema backed flood insurance coverage, what sort of turnaround or how lengthy till you anticipate individuals to have the ability to obtain funds to repair what is required of their properties? How lengthy do inspections and claims take. Yeah. One of the very first issues that everyone ought to do is contact their insurance coverage firm um to see what is going on to be eligible. This contains flood insurance coverage which is sponsored by fema, but additionally a few of the different insurances they’ve for wind injury etcetera. Uh they’re gonna must file that declare. One of the primary issues that is gonna must occur is an inspection of that dwelling. So they will decide the extent of damages that can rely on the power to entry the house is we all know that there is nonetheless many properties that could be underwater. And so step one is for them to contact their insurance coverage firm and file that declare. They’ll get that course of began. Every particular person goes to have *** very distinctive scenario and so it could range relying on their wants. Okay, I simply need to let you realize this would be the final query. We shall be going out with the administrator, the tour some areas. So that is the final query had been promised enhancements. They mentioned bye. Yes. Um, if there’s nonetheless *** want for sheltering, we nonetheless do have shelters which might be open and so they can once more entry to information in regards to the shelter places by calling 311 because it pertains to all of this to grease. *** vista is an space that has for many years that had um, an expertise of being *** flood inclined space. Uh, we’ve *** plan mission with an orange County to enhance the infrastructure throughout the oil vista space. We shall be making software for some matching grants from the federal and the state degree and hopefully very quickly we’ll have *** definitive plan to sort of speed up. Uh, the enhancements in that space because it pertains to the individuals who’re at the moment coping with the flooding scenario. That’s an ongoing course of that we’ve at the moment. We have evacuated *** vital variety of the residents out of the realm into different places. And we’ll proceed to work with our social companies right here inside Orange County to supply and meet for his or her, uh, their wants had been working with the american purple Cross and different entities right here to make sure that if they’re in want of uh, housing, that we’ll take applicable steps to be sure that they’re housed. Okay. Thank you all very a lot for coming. Thank you to the administrator for being right here at the moment. And uh, we’ll replace you quickly the following steps inside our county.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO