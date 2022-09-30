Read full article on original website
Related
elpasoinc.com
On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol
It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
Before you cast your ballot, here are some comments made that needed more context, or were inaccurate.
Beto O’Rourke visits UTEP next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke has announced he is stopping in El Paso as he continues his college tour across the Lone Star State. According to his official website, O’Rourke will be visiting UTEP Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of his college tour. The event is said to be an opportunity to register […]
Juarez murders dial down during month of September
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez authorities have recently reported that murders have gone down in September. According to Juarez authorities, during the month of September there were 93 less murders compared to the month of August. August is said to have had a total of 111 murders, however authorities do say that September was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Texas men accused of manslaughter in migrant shooting death
EL PASO — Two men shot two migrants, killing one and injuring one other, earlier this week whereas the 2 victims stood alongside a West Texas street getting water, authorities mentioned. One of the alleged shooters is reportedly a warden for a privately run immigration detention middle. Two brothers...
Police identify motorcyclist killed Sunday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the motorcyclist killed Sunday night in East El Paso and released new information on the wreck. According to EPPD officials, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was eastbound on I-10 when investigators say he suddenly veered left, struck the median […]
americasvoice.org
Gov. Greg Abbott and Other GOP Peddlers of Dehumanizing “Invasion” Conspiracies Must Answer for Texas Migrant Killings
Mario Carrillo: “As an El Paso native, the West Texas shootings hit home for me. As a Texas voter, I want to hear Greg Abbott’s explanation at tonight’s debate – will he own his role and responsibility for fostering a dangerous and dehumanizing climate that has led to violence?
Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Interested in crime scene investigations? El Paso police hosting Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community has a chance to learn about law enforcement during a Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be teaming up to host the event. Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime […]
Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
1 person killed in crash involving motorcycle Sunday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday evening on Interstate 10 near Lomaland, El Paso police reports. Special Traffic Investigators, who investigate major crashes, responded to the scene. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The accident shut down the interstate in both directions Sunday […]
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of El Paso celebrates ‘National Food Day’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is collaborating with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to celebrate ‘National Food Day’. The community is invited to attend the ‘National Food Day’ event which will take place on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 9541 Plaza Circle. […]
What to expect from tonight gubernatorial debate: El Paso political expert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first and likely the last time, Gov. Greg Abbott and democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will have a face-to-face debate during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. The Director for the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies Dr. Richard Pineda speaking with KTSM 9 News ahead of […]
KVIA
Man thrown from motorcycle, run over in deadly I-10 crash
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the opposite side of I-10 before he was run over by a car Sunday night, according to El Paso police. It happened at 8 p.m. on I-10 east at Lee Trevino. Investigators say 38-year-old Martin De...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Comments / 0