San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Top Guns in Town: The Standard Guide to SF Fleet Week 2022

It’s coming: that first whooshing, thundering crash that cracks the blue sky of a San Francisco October afternoon. Yes, Fleet Week returns this week. And few folks are happier than Shannon Rice, a self-proclaimed “Fleet Week fanatic” who hasn’t missed a show in the 30-plus years that she’s lived in the city.
sftravel.com

Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool

Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
beyondchron.org

What’s Really Behind San Francisco’s Troubles?

San Francisco has troubles. This is not news to Tenderloin or SOMA residents, to regular readers of my stories on open drug markets or to Twitter followers of @Twolfrecovery or @bettersoma. The San Francisco Chronicle ran several stories on a June poll confirming that most San Franciscans share this negative perception.
travellemming.com

29 Things to Do in San Francisco (in 2022)

You’ll never get bored of the endless amount of fun things to do in San Francisco. I mean, the Golden Gate Bridge city is a California staple. Established during the historic Gold Rush era, San Francisco is now a metropolitan paradise. It offers visitors high-end shopping, dining, and sightseeing options, along with some more budget-friendly attractions.
KRON4 News

These Bay Area coffee chains rank among most popular in US

(KRON) — Thursday is National Coffee Day, giving just another reason for Bay Area residents to stop by one of their favorite coffee shops. According to Yelp, there are some pretty good options. Three Bay Area coffee shops ranked in Yelp’s list of Top 20 regional coffee chains. Blue Bottle Coffee was the top local […]
sfstandard.com

Ahead of Litquake, Check Out This Map of San Francisco in Literary Quotes

In 1863, Mark Twain wrote that leaving San Francisco was like abandoning paradise for prison. In 1891, Oscar Wilde mused that “everyone who disappears is said to be seen in San Francisco” and speculated that the city possessed “all the attractions of the next world.” More than a century later, in 1993, Tony Kushner envisioned heaven as a San Francisco-like city in his play Angels in America.
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Gets $117 Million for 3 Affordable Housing Projects

San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed’s office. The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd, 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
socketsite.com

Contemporary Two-Bedroom Listed Below Its Early 2014 Price

Back in 2014, two-bedroom units in the Linea building at 8 Buchanan were being flipped for six figures more than their original contract prices mere months after the building opened, which isn’t uncommon when values are actually going up. Purchased for $1.2 million in April of 2014, the 989-square-foot,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

