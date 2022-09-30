Read full article on original website
Top Guns in Town: The Standard Guide to SF Fleet Week 2022
It’s coming: that first whooshing, thundering crash that cracks the blue sky of a San Francisco October afternoon. Yes, Fleet Week returns this week. And few folks are happier than Shannon Rice, a self-proclaimed “Fleet Week fanatic” who hasn’t missed a show in the 30-plus years that she’s lived in the city.
Delfina Restaurant Relaunching in Late October
The “James Beard Award-winning neighborhood trattoria” in San Francisco’s Mission District will reopen in late October, following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.
sfstandard.com
Huge San Francisco Skyscraper Could Change City Skyline Forever With 808 Homes
A massive skyscraper could change San Francisco’s skyline forever and add 808 homes to the city. The 50 Main Street tower would be the second tallest in the city after Salesforce Tower. If approved, it would be built on the site of a two-story parking garage between the Matson...
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool
Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report
People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
beyondchron.org
What’s Really Behind San Francisco’s Troubles?
San Francisco has troubles. This is not news to Tenderloin or SOMA residents, to regular readers of my stories on open drug markets or to Twitter followers of @Twolfrecovery or @bettersoma. The San Francisco Chronicle ran several stories on a June poll confirming that most San Franciscans share this negative perception.
SFGate
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
29 Things to Do in San Francisco (in 2022)
You’ll never get bored of the endless amount of fun things to do in San Francisco. I mean, the Golden Gate Bridge city is a California staple. Established during the historic Gold Rush era, San Francisco is now a metropolitan paradise. It offers visitors high-end shopping, dining, and sightseeing options, along with some more budget-friendly attractions.
sfstandard.com
Despite Housing Crisis, Bay Area Voters Are Split on a Big Build-Out of Homes, Poll Shows
Even as a severe housing shortage in the SF Bay Area fuels skyrocketing prices, more homelessness and the exodus of residents to more affordable regions, voters are not solidly behind proposals to rapidly build more homes, according to a new poll by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
Washington High School Murals the Subject of ‘Town Destroyer’ Film
Longtime partners in life and in documentary filmmaking, Deborah Kaufman and Alan Snitow sat cozily close together, sipping frothy coffee drinks and sharing a pastry in a covered café parklet on a rare rainy September day in San Francisco. Snitow, 74, had his New Yorker magazine tucked next to...
sfstandard.com
Ahead of Litquake, Check Out This Map of San Francisco in Literary Quotes
In 1863, Mark Twain wrote that leaving San Francisco was like abandoning paradise for prison. In 1891, Oscar Wilde mused that “everyone who disappears is said to be seen in San Francisco” and speculated that the city possessed “all the attractions of the next world.” More than a century later, in 1993, Tony Kushner envisioned heaven as a San Francisco-like city in his play Angels in America.
San Francisco’s Zuni Cafe is losing its longtime chef Nate Norris
Hopefully the wood-fired brick oven chicken for two will remain on the menu.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Gets $117 Million for 3 Affordable Housing Projects
San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed’s office. The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd, 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.
Mensho Tokyo SF Launching New Spot in Oakland
The San Francisco Ramen restaurant's Co-Founder, Abram Plaut, is opening a new location at 4258 Piedmont Avenue.
sfstandard.com
Mystery Charge On Your Food Bill? San Francisco Restaurant Surcharges Explained
Auto-gratuity, service charge, dine-in fee, SF Mandate, living wage surcharge—the list goes on. Eating out in San Francisco has gotten more complicated—and more expensive. If you’ve been out to eat recently, you’ve probably seen these extra charges at the bottom of the bill. But why are...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
socketsite.com
Contemporary Two-Bedroom Listed Below Its Early 2014 Price
Back in 2014, two-bedroom units in the Linea building at 8 Buchanan were being flipped for six figures more than their original contract prices mere months after the building opened, which isn’t uncommon when values are actually going up. Purchased for $1.2 million in April of 2014, the 989-square-foot,...
