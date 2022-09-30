ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

FTA approves 2022 HART Recovery Plan freeing up hundreds of millions of dollars

The Federal transit Administration (FTA) approved the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s (HART) 2022 Recovery Plan, infusing nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in federal funding to the much-maligned rail project. $744M in federal funds approved for scaled-down Honolulu rail project. The Federal transit Administration (FTA) approved the Honolulu...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

$744M in federal funds approved for scaled-down Honolulu rail project

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Federal transit Administration (FTA) approved the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s (HART) 2022 Recovery Plan, infusing nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in federal funding to the much-maligned rail project. The FTA required the recovery plan in order to document HART’s strategy to complete the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aloha Stadium#The Stadium Authority
KITV.com

Honolulu firm to develop new condo project along Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu real estate firm is expected to discuss its proposed residential condominium project along Kapiolani Boulevard next week. Kaipuu Investors LLC, the owner of the property, which has ties to Black Sand Capital and Kobayashi Group, is scheduled to present its plans for its 1,005-unit mixed affordable/market housing project at 2555 Kapiolani Boulevard on Oct. 6 to the McCully – Moiliili Neighborhood Board.
HONOLULU, HI
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way

The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

How Hawaii can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The BBH will send all types of blood to […]
HONOLULU, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute

“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday. The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation. Additional...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy