ksl.com
Driver killed in Washington County rollover; southbound I-15 reopens
PINTURA, Washington County — One motorist died after one of two trailers they were hauling "began to whip," leading to a rollover crash on I-15 Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to a crash on the freeway between Kannaraville and Toquerville shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the...
KSLTV
UPDATE: One dead in fatal crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is dead after losing control of his trailer, causing his car to roll over, and dying on the scene Sunday afternoon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound with a pickup truck hauling a travel trailer and a utility trailer loaded with a UTV on Interstate 15 near milepost 35 in Washinton County.
kuer.org
Utah hunters can help the rare California Condor by getting the lead out
With the fall hunting season underway, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will set up a series of checkpoints to encourage hunters to clean up gut piles and use non-lead ammunition. Southern Utah hunters have been working with the state to eliminate lead poisoning in California Condors. The program Hunters...
Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
kjzz.com
15-year-old dies after being hit by truck while riding bike in S. Utah
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage boy died after an auto-pedestrian crash in eastern Washington County on Thursday evening, authorities reported. According to a statement from the Hurricane City Police Department, a 15-year-old from the neighboring town of LaVerkin was fatally hit by a truck while riding an E-bike.
890kdxu.com
St. George City Manager Stepping Down
(St. George, UT) -- According to a press release, City Manager Adam Lenhard informed the St. George Mayor and City Council today that he is leaving to pursue other opportunities. In that press release, the city stated they wished Mr. Lenhard all the bestin his future endeavors and thanked him for the service he has provided to the City over the past four and a half years.Lenhard’s last day with the City will beNovember 1, 2022. The Mayor and City Council intend to begin the recruitment process for thenext City Manager as soon as possible.”
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 2, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – Your new best friend is waiting for you! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
KUTV
No major injuries, damage reported after flash flood warning
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a flash flood warning for areas in and around Zion National Park, as well as a flood advisory and a severe thunderstorm warning for areas nearby. The original warning, issued at approximately 6 a.m., was set to expire...
890kdxu.com
St. George: Making More Marathon Memories
I've been to more than a dozen St. George Marathons over the 28 years I've lived here. Don't get me wrong. I haven't run any of them. But as a sports writer, broadcaster and fan, I've had the amazing opportunity to cover the event many times (how many I do not know, lost count).
It's the first weekend in October! Here's a list of events happening in Utah
This weekend kicks off the month of October, so get out and enjoy the nice weather with some weekend fun in Utah!
