TAMPA, Fla. -- Patrick Mahomes has completed no-look passes, sidearm throws and even left-handed tosses. His 2-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the second quarter of what would become a 41-31 Kansas City Chiefs win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night was at or near the top of the list of Mahomes' impressive and unusual plays -- even to those who have been with Mahomes from the start of his NFL career.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO