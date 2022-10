CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With his lip quivering, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was on the verge of tears Sunday night after a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers when he talked about the impending birth of his son, and the dichotomy of spending months looking at the ultrasounds of his future son against seeing the ultrasound of his heart Thursday because he needed its rhythm to be reset after going into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.

