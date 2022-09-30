ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Derrick Favors and Ty Jerome traded to Houston

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBzGa_0iG1Hxl500

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets acquire Derrick Favors, second-round pick in 8-player trade with Thunder houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:40 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Sources: The Houston Rockets are trading David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss and Trey Burke to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Derrick Favors, Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome and a 2025 2nd rounder (from Atlanta). ESPN first to report. – 9:13 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. – 8:59 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault says the center position will be fluid this season.

With Chet out, here are the options:

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Mike Muscala

Derrick Favors

Jaylin Williams

Darius Bazley (small ball)

Poku (skinny ball) – 2:32 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

I asked Thunder HC Mark Daigneault his thoughts on the Ty Jerome situation

Here’s his full response: pic.twitter.com/cvOrVOnwaI1:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FujHb_0iG1Hxl500

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10M under luxury tax. Rockets get a second-round pick for taking on $1M in salary. Favors will have value as a backup center, or elsewhere on a trade in marketplace too. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 29, 2022

Mark Berman: Can confirm ESPN report the Rockets acquired Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon & Atlanta’s 2025 2nd-round pick from OKC for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke & Marquese Chriss. According to an NBA source the key for the Rockets is the draft pick. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / September 29, 2022

Clemente Almanza: Derrick Favors on clarifying Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams: “They gotta get nicknames or something. I’ll definitely have to figure that out.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / September 26, 2022

Clemente Almanza: Mark Daigneault on Ty Jerome sitting out training camp: “That was a decision that came to where it is now between Sam and Ty’s representation and this is the resolution that they landed on. Very grateful for Ty and his time here.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / September 27, 2022

Royce Young: Per Thunder spokesperson, Ty Jerome will not be participating in training camp, as the team and Jerome’s reps work collaboratively to determine next steps for Ty. -via Twitter @royceyoung / September 26, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown After Ime Udoka's Suspension: “Who’s Gonna Lead Them Now? Is This The Time With Tatum Or Jaylen Brown?"

The Boston Celtics are in a complex position now after their head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the organization following a violation of the team's organizational guidelines that will keep him at home for an entire year. This situation has been one of the hottest topics around the league, and things get worse by the day.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Atlanta, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 1

In December 2005, Kobe Bryant was starting to put up 40-point games with greater frequency than ever. But he was just getting warmed up. Two days after a disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets in which they scored only 74 points, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks, a team they had beaten just eight days earlier on the road.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kai Sotto helps Adelaide 36ers to first-ever preseason win over NBA team

The Adelaide 36ers became the first team from the National Basketball League to defeat an NBA team when they knocked off the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game on Sunday. The game marked the first time since 2019 that teams from the NBL and NBA met on the court. The two leagues started facing each other during the 2017-18 preseason, but the planned annual series was put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
David Nwaba
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Ty Jerome
Hoops Rumors

More details emerge about Ime Udoka situation

New details have emerged regarding head coach Ime Udoka‘s suspension from the Celtics for the entire 2022/23 season. Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the independent law firm that investigated Udoka listed “the power dynamic associated with a superior’s improper relationship with a staff member” to be the main policy violation.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy