Derrick Favors and Ty Jerome traded to Houston

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.

Rockets acquire Derrick Favors, second-round pick in 8-player trade with Thunder houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:40 PM

Mark Daigneault says the center position will be fluid this season.

With Chet out, here are the options:

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Mike Muscala

Derrick Favors

Jaylin Williams

Darius Bazley (small ball)

Poku (skinny ball) – 2:32 PM

I asked Thunder HC Mark Daigneault his thoughts on the Ty Jerome situation

Here’s his full response: pic.twitter.com/cvOrVOnwaI – 1:53 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10M under luxury tax. Rockets get a second-round pick for taking on $1M in salary. Favors will have value as a backup center, or elsewhere on a trade in marketplace too. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 29, 2022

Mark Berman: Can confirm ESPN report the Rockets acquired Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon & Atlanta’s 2025 2nd-round pick from OKC for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke & Marquese Chriss. According to an NBA source the key for the Rockets is the draft pick. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / September 29, 2022

Clemente Almanza: Derrick Favors on clarifying Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams: “They gotta get nicknames or something. I’ll definitely have to figure that out.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / September 26, 2022

Clemente Almanza: Mark Daigneault on Ty Jerome sitting out training camp: “That was a decision that came to where it is now between Sam and Ty’s representation and this is the resolution that they landed on. Very grateful for Ty and his time here.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / September 27, 2022

Royce Young: Per Thunder spokesperson, Ty Jerome will not be participating in training camp, as the team and Jerome’s reps work collaboratively to determine next steps for Ty. -via Twitter @royceyoung / September 26, 2022