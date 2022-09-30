Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina in second US landfall
The remnants of Hurricane Ian barreled through the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic region, leaving behind another round of heavy rain and flooded streets. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Oct. 1, 2022.
Florida hospital without running water faces a sanitation crisis in the wake of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has created a burgeoning biohazard situation in at least one Florida hospital close to where the storm first made landfall. Staffers at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers told NBC News that the facility’s running water went out Wednesday and hasn’t yet been restored. If water service isn’t back soon, the workers said, they fear disease outbreaks and infections in the wake of the storm.
Florida death toll rises to 34 in wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction
Rescuers are still searching for survivors across a devastated Southwest Florida. As the death toll rises, some residents are thankful to be alive. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for Saturday TODAY.Oct. 1, 2022.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
Power outages complicate Hurricane Ian rescue efforts in Florida
U.S. Coast Guard rear admiral Brendan McPherson joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the rescue efforts underway in Florida. McPherson says it is inspiring to see “neighbors helping neighbors” get through the destruction as rescue crews work to reach devastated areas. Oct. 1, 2022.
Death toll climbs in Ian aftermath, as rescues continue to unfold
Search and rescue missions are still unfolding across Florida five days after Hurricane Ian roared ashore. As the death toll climbs, questions are growing over whether or not everyone in the storm’s path had enough warning to get out of harm’s way. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
Reporter spots alligator swimming in Orlando floodwaters after Ian
An alligator appeared to be swimming down an Orlando residential street in the wake of Hurricane Ian. NBC News reporter Jesse Kirsch spotted the animal while covering the flooding and destruction in Florida on Friday. “Whenever we cover floods, we are always trying to stress that you do not want...
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
There's still time to get a ticket for the Oct. 3, 2022 Powerball drawing
After Saturday's drawing produced no winners, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb, now up to an estimated $336 million with a cash value of $176.7 million. Saturday's winning numbers were 8, 21, 22, 65 and 69. The red Powerball was 26 and the Power Play was 2X. There were no...
Louisiana Democrat Katie Darling gives birth in viral ad for campaign vs. Steve Scalise
A digital ad from St. Tammany Parish mother and Democratic congressional candidate Katie Darling has gone viral, focusing on Darling delivering her newborn baby boy last month while expressing alarm about Louisiana's new abortion ban. Darling, 36, who's never run for elective office, launched an unlikely bid last summer against powerful Republican Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise in the 1st Congressional District, which includes suburban New Orleans and part of what's known as the state's Bayou Country. ...
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Questions about guns, secretly recorded “repugnant” talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents in a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan. Many were dismissed by the end of the day because of personal conflicts or other reasons, while others were told to return Tuesday for the final leg of the process. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit. The trio is not charged with directly participating in the kidnapping scheme, which was broken up by the FBI in October 2020. That prosecution, which was handled in federal court, produced four convictions and two acquittals.
