Crash involving Milton-Freewater ambulance closes northbound state Route 125 Thursday evening

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
46-Year-Old Nora L. Orosco Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Benton County. The officials stated that 46-year-old Nora L. Orosco was traveling in a 2015 Nissan Altima near Prosser when her vehicle left the road and hit the guardrail. The officials stated that she crossed...
KTVL
36-year-old dies in crash involving two motorcycles and truck on Highway 234
JACKSON COUNTY — A 36-year-old motorcycle rider is dead after a truck turned onto Highway 234 from Old Sams Valley Road and crashed with his motorcycle and another that was driving westbound Friday night. "Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla fire crews respond to commercial structure fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on 109 N. 12th Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday, October, 2. Fire crews arrived to find two large commercial buildings and multiple cars on fire. According to a city of Walla Walla...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.'s homecoming to Walla Walla
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was badly wounded in a shooting Sept. 22, 2022, in Walla Walla. After several surgeries at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Atkinson returned home Sunday to a hero's welcome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
Update | Driver who died after she hit a guardrail near Prosser is identified
Part of I-82 was closed for three hours.
FOX 11 and 41
Trooper Atkinson comes home Sunday after recovering from gunshot injuries, escorted by parade
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Trooper Dean Atkinson will return home from the hospital after being shot multiple times on September 22. A parade will help escort him home this Sunday. The motorcade will exit Highway 12 at Myra Road and follow it all the way down to Dallas Military...
nbcrightnow.com
Family Displaced after house fire in Kennewick
A family has been evacuated after their furnace caught fire Sunday evening. According to Captain Aaron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1, the family noticed smoke in their home and immediately called 9-1-1. Kennewick Fire was the first to arrive and found that the fire was located in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bomb squad en route to Walla Walla Police Department over mysterious package
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — If you were planning on visiting the Walla Walla Police Department on Friday morning, you’ll have to adjust your plans. The entire department was shut down around 8:00 a.m. due to a mysterious package. According to a notice from the Walla Walla Police Department PIO, the package was located at the front of the facility’s public...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Welcome Trooper Atkinson home
News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla improving daily with suspect behind bars
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Special investigators offered new details from the Sept. 22 incident in which a suspect shot WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. in the face and led police in a high-speed chase through the area. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in charge of the Southeast...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
Video shows tense gun battle between Kennewick officer and felon
The video shows he fired four times and she fired three volleys.
FOX 11 and 41
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a...
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
Crime scene investigators search Kennewick home of woman found dead in the river
Her sister says she was reported missing.
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
Comments / 1