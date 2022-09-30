ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise

A 72-year-old man who attempted to drain his pool in the middle of Hurricane Ian has died, along with a 38-year-old man who hydroplaned during the storm The death toll continues to rise since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. A 72-year-old man from Deltona died after going outside to drain his pool, the Volusia County Sheriff's Department said in a release Thursday morning. Authorities believe he put a hose down a canal that was 30 feet wide in an attempt to drain the pool. The canal had "a...
DELTONA, FL
The Independent

Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community

A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene...
BRADENTON, FL
CBS News

Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
MSNBC

‘Help comes within days, predators come within hours': Florida CFO warns of post-hurricane scams

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis joins Andrea Mitchell after Hurricane Ian tore through the state, leaving many vulnerable and desperate as they set foot on a wearying road to recovery. “Help comes within days, predators come within hours,” Patronis says, warning of “rogue contractors” trying to take advantage of the “lack of communication” that many are experiencing after the storm. “They can't talk to somebody they trust to get advice. So these door-to-door predators are like locusts and they will see this opportunity to prey.” Sept. 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC News

NBC News

