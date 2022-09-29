ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Pick Sides After DaniLeigh and B.Simone Have Issue On Wild’n Out Set

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago

As the critics discuss DaBaby ‘s projected sales for his new project, the rappers’s name is once again being linked to some of the drama surrounding his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, DaniLeigh . Rumors about her appearance on Wild ‘n Out started to spread. It was also rumored that she asked B. Simone not to be in the episode.

RELATED: DaDrama: Twitter Won’t Let DaniLeigh Forget Her Alleged Colorism Despite Issues With DaBaby #DaniLeigh

Fans quickly began speculating that the gossip about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out was related to DaBaby after rumors spread that B was asked not to be apart of the episode that Dani was to shoot. Shortly after, B.Simone made an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show to confirm the drama.

…It is true but we’re going to have grace for that situation…especially (because) you know she’s not that mature.”- B.Simone

As the internet started coming for Danileigh she took to her Instagram Live just hours later to clear her name. As the live continued, the singer clarified that she was protecting her peace and that she didnt think it was a big deal. The mother of a one-year-old baby girl, Velour, did clear up that B. was still on set for the tapping and there was no issues outside of that.

“Nobody’s in my shoes in this situation, so I’m sure a lot of people in real life would do the same thing if they knew the truth.”-DaniLeigh

Now if you’re wondering how all this drama started back in 2015, B. Simone went viral for posting numerous videos and photos of herself dressing up as a bride for Halloween, and she was also spotted with DaBaby in one of his videos. It left many people wondering if her love for the rapper got under her skin.

Now the real tea is that Dani mentioned text messages that she found between DaBaby and B that indicated that her playful crush might have been more than we all thought afterall. She also noted that B.Simone started it by dissing her on a record. Who do you think was in the wrong? Share your opinion below!

TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
