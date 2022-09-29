Read full article on original website
Related
Five takeaways from Adelaide 36ers stunning Phoenix Suns in preseason opener
Adelaide 36ers coach C.J. Bruton compared their matchup Sunday against Phoenix to the Rocky movies when the underdog southpaw from Philadelphia faced Apollo Creed. "There's a chance when you mingle and you dance together, is this an exhibition or is this not," Bruton said before the preseason game. "Every game I step on the stage or have my team step on the stage, we're here to compete." ...
Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate is allowed to re-enter the game despite exiting the field 'shaken up' before finally being ruled out with a concussion... just days after the NFL faced criticism for Tua Tagovailoa injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is the latest NFL player to be concussed this week following the sickening scenes involving Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, on Thursday Night Football. Brate was eventually ruled out during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs by the Buccaneers Sunday night. The...
Comments / 0