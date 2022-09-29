Honolulu-HI (KITV-4) At the Sacred Hearts Academy Annual Fundraiser called, "Academy Uncorked" on Sept. 24, 2022, Glenn Medeiros who is President of St. Louis High School sang "Nothing's going to change my love for You." A generous donor challenged the Academy saying that he would donate $20,000 to the SHA scholarship fund, if they could find a keyboard for Glenn to play and sing that hit song. Someone found a keyboard and Medeiros sang the song! The fundraiser is for scholarships benefitting young girls who want to attend SHA. The SOLD OUT fundraiser for Sacred Hearts Academy also included the Makaha Sons and Chef Roy Yamaguchi cooking for guests.

