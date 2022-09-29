Read full article on original website
Pearl City celebrates Homecoming with 17-0 win over Kalani
Freshman QB Ikaika Torres led Pearl City over the visiting Kalani Falcons 17-0 on Friday as the Chargers celebrated Homecoming Night with win at Edwin Bino Neves Stadium. Torres completed 13 of 20 passes for 152 yard and 2 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. Bradley Kansou led the Chargers receiving corps catching 2 passes for 68 yards and 1 touchdown. Koali’i Torres caught 7 passes for 57 yards. Marcus Rodrigues caught 1 pass for 16 yards and 1 `touchdown. Rodrigues also kicked a third quarter 34-yard field goal. Shaedyn Quemado rushed for 56 yards on 5 carries.
High School football scores from October 1, 2022
The 9th week of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continued on Saturday with a total of 10 game sbeing played across the Hawaiian Islands. Among the notable matchups saw the nine time defending ILH champions of Saint Louis take down ILH foe Kamehameha-Kapalama in a convincing 30-7 win. Below are other scores from Saturday: […]
Kay and Mel Bicoy, blessed with Aloha, filled with Charger Pride!
The Charger Nation celebrated and honored Kay and Mel Bicoy last night for 50 years of dedication to Pearl City High School and the thousands of students that their love and spirit of Aloha has made an impact in their lives from the classroom, football field, Hawaiian culture, community, and life beyond the halls of PCHS.
Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute
“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
‘Bows football returns to practice, installation of Run-N-Shoot concepts continue in bye week
The University of Hawaii football team returned to the practice field on Thursday following much needed days off on their bye week. The Rainbow Warriors are 1-4 and in last week’s loss to New Mexico State, introduced concepts for a shift to the Run-N-Shoot where in defeat, the offense did put up its highest passing […]
Glenn Medeiros Sings for a $20,00 Donation to Sacred Hearts Academy Scholarships
Honolulu-HI (KITV-4) At the Sacred Hearts Academy Annual Fundraiser called, "Academy Uncorked" on Sept. 24, 2022, Glenn Medeiros who is President of St. Louis High School sang "Nothing's going to change my love for You." A generous donor challenged the Academy saying that he would donate $20,000 to the SHA scholarship fund, if they could find a keyboard for Glenn to play and sing that hit song. Someone found a keyboard and Medeiros sang the song! The fundraiser is for scholarships benefitting young girls who want to attend SHA. The SOLD OUT fundraiser for Sacred Hearts Academy also included the Makaha Sons and Chef Roy Yamaguchi cooking for guests.
Throwback Thursday: Mililani’s Elijah Lagafuaina
Mililani's Elijah Lagafuaina, also known by his stage name Johnny Suite, is this week's Throwback Thursday.
Repping that blue and gold: Waipahu High School shows school pride as Arthur's Awards makes a comeback
Waipahu High School bleeds blue and gold. During homecoming week, the students participate in several activities to show school pride. It all leads up to homecoming day.
Rising Star: Kailua’s Koyo Kekauoha
Kailua running back Koyo Kekauoha is this week's Rising Star.
New plans for Aloha Stadium raise fears of more delays and added costs
47 years later, the Aloha Stadium will soon start closing activities.
Food 2Go: 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival
A great food event is coming up next month all in support of Honolulu firefighters. We’re talking about the 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival and joining us live with more details are retired Honolulu Fire Department Chief Attilio Leonardi and Investigator Eddy Song. The event will be held...
Iolani School Admissions talk application deadlines, selection process, and tuition
Iolani School admission officials discuss application process and financial aid. The deadline to apply for kindergarten at Iolani School is coming up in two weeks. Iolani's admission officials appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 to discuss what the school looks for, what parents can do to prepare their kids, and financial aid.
Oahu teacher wins National History Teacher of the Year
A history teacher at St. Andrew's Schools in Honolulu has been awarded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you want a piece of Aloha Stadium before it’s torn down?. Well, here’s your chance to get it. Items from the 47-year-old Hawaii landmark will go up for sale in a series of auctions that will begin in early October, as the state prepares to demolish the stadium and build a new one.
Showers increasing starting Sunday, some could be heavy at times
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The drier than normal conditions seen this week are coming to an end. Showers have ramped up but remain light to moderate for windward areas through Satuday. On Sunday, an early season storm front drops in from the north. As a result, showers are expected to be frequent from Sunday through Tuesday, […]
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
Iolani School admission officials discuss application process and financial aid
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Parents who are looking to send their children to private schools in Hawaii are already looking ahead to the next school year. The application process starts early, with deadlines varying from school to school.
How Hawaii can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The BBH will send all types of blood to […]
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
Ramp closures scheduled for striping work on Kamehameha Highway in Waipahu, Kapolei
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Several ramp closures are planned for the Kamehameha Highway connecting the H-1 Freeway and Farrington Highway, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT). The road work, which will be conducted between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. from Sunday, Oct. 3 to Saturday, Oct....
