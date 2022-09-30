Read full article on original website
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year. According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration. The MLB world reacted to...
Tigers top Twins in Miguel Cabrera’s 1,000th home game
Eric Haase and Victor Reyes hit solo home runs and the Detroit Tigers closed out their home schedule with a
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game
From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: Verlander, Valdez leading Astros into October
The Houston Astros' pitching staff is undoubtedly one of the best and deepest in baseball. The Astros rank second in MLB in team ERA (2.93) and fourth in baseball in strikeouts. They have gotten by far the most quality starts from their starters (92; San Diego is second with 81), and they're second in MLB in batting average against (.213).
numberfire.com
Eric Haase sitting Monday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 343 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .257 batting average with a .757 OPS,...
Hunter Greene ends rookie season strong as Reds edge Cubs
Hunter Greene finished his rookie year with eight strikeouts over six shutout innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds past the
Twins put Trevor Megill on IL, bring back Aaron Sanchez
The Minnesota Twins on Monday placed right-hander Trevor Megill on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain and
NBC Sports
Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest
It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest. But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.
NBC Sports
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch
The hunt for the 2022 MLB postseason is heating up. The National League East division race is coming down to the wire, while two NL wild-card spots are still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Red Wings preseason
The 2022-23 NHL regular season is nearly here, and the Capitals have just two preseason tilts remaining before they begin what they hope is another Stanley Cup run. After taking down the Red Wings 2-0 in the preseason on Friday, Detroit travels to Washington D.C. to take on the Caps for another tune-up game.
NBC Sports
Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection
Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
NBC Sports
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
NBC Sports
Warriors release McClung for Jerome, sign Lamb to camp deal
After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, The Warriors made some roster moves on Monday. Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the team announced on Monday.
White Sox seek recent dugout experience as they begin their search for a new manager
As they embark on a search for a new manager after Tony La Russa announced that he’s stepping aside, the White Sox are seeking a leader who has recent experience in the position for a winning organization, general manager Rick Hahn said Monday.
NBC Sports
Young Warriors fan cries happy tears after Steph fist bump
Steph Curry is beloved wherever he goes. On Friday in Japan, that Dub Nation love resulted in a small pond of happy tears. In Tokyo for the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry was helping out a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new court the Warriors helped refurbish. As Curry held...
NBC Sports
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
NBC Sports
Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine carted off
Vikings safety Lewis Cine exited today’s game in London after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Cine, the Vikings’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was injured in the first quarter, and players in the vicinity appeared to be very concerned by what they had seen. Most of the Vikings’ roster surrounded the cart to wish Cine well as he was taken off the field.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe reflects on 'dream come true' NFL debut
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was active for the first time Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Little did he know he would make his NFL debut. Zappe replaced Brian Hoyer in the first quarter after the veteran QB exited with a head injury. The Western Kentucky product went on to complete 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and his first NFL touchdown.
