MLB

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year. According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration. The MLB world reacted to...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game

From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Yankees#Minor League#Blue Jays#Boston Red Sox#Major League Baseball
FOX Sports

Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: Verlander, Valdez leading Astros into October

The Houston Astros' pitching staff is undoubtedly one of the best and deepest in baseball. The Astros rank second in MLB in team ERA (2.93) and fourth in baseball in strikeouts. They have gotten by far the most quality starts from their starters (92; San Diego is second with 81), and they're second in MLB in batting average against (.213).
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Eric Haase sitting Monday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 343 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .257 batting average with a .757 OPS,...
DETROIT, MI
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest

It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest. But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch

The hunt for the 2022 MLB postseason is heating up. The National League East division race is coming down to the wire, while two NL wild-card spots are still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Red Wings preseason

The 2022-23 NHL regular season is nearly here, and the Capitals have just two preseason tilts remaining before they begin what they hope is another Stanley Cup run. After taking down the Red Wings 2-0 in the preseason on Friday, Detroit travels to Washington D.C. to take on the Caps for another tune-up game.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection

Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors release McClung for Jerome, sign Lamb to camp deal

After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, The Warriors made some roster moves on Monday. Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the team announced on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Young Warriors fan cries happy tears after Steph fist bump

Steph Curry is beloved wherever he goes. On Friday in Japan, that Dub Nation love resulted in a small pond of happy tears. In Tokyo for the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry was helping out a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new court the Warriors helped refurbish. As Curry held...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers

The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine carted off

Vikings safety Lewis Cine exited today’s game in London after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Cine, the Vikings’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was injured in the first quarter, and players in the vicinity appeared to be very concerned by what they had seen. Most of the Vikings’ roster surrounded the cart to wish Cine well as he was taken off the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe reflects on 'dream come true' NFL debut

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was active for the first time Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Little did he know he would make his NFL debut. Zappe replaced Brian Hoyer in the first quarter after the veteran QB exited with a head injury. The Western Kentucky product went on to complete 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and his first NFL touchdown.
GREEN BAY, WI

