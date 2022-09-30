This article is sponsored by Des Moines Performing Arts. Why might you bring your young person to a dance, musical or theatrical performance?. We are natural players. Most of us had a phase (if we’re lucky, we’re still in it) in which we made believe, imagined, pretended to be somewhere else, someone else, with attributes that made us special. Whether it was with building blocks, dolls, costumes, trucks or dinosaurs, we likely tried on different personas and created whole new worlds.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO