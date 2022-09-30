ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
momcollective.com

Kids and Performing Arts: Some things just go together

This article is sponsored by Des Moines Performing Arts. Why might you bring your young person to a dance, musical or theatrical performance?. We are natural players. Most of us had a phase (if we’re lucky, we’re still in it) in which we made believe, imagined, pretended to be somewhere else, someone else, with attributes that made us special. Whether it was with building blocks, dolls, costumes, trucks or dinosaurs, we likely tried on different personas and created whole new worlds.
What Should I Read Next? Book Recommendations for Fall

As the kids return to school and cooler air makes for cozy couch nests, you might be looking for a new book to help you relax, teach you a little something, or just distract you from reality. If only you had time for that. On the off chance you do...
