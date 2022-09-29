ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans vs. Chargers Thursday injury report: RB Dameon Pierce fully participates

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tI3ww_0iG17Nb400

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 4 as they gear up to play the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) and OT Austin Deculus (ankle) remained non-participants in practice.

DT Kurt Hinish (foot) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) were upgraded to limited participants in practice. CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh) remained a limited participant.

TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) remained a full participant in practice. LB Blake Cashman (hip), S M.J. Stewart (hip), RB Dameon Pierce (hip), and DT Maliek Collins (knee) were upgraded to full participants.

For more information on Los Angeles’ injury report, check out the Chargers Wire.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches

For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Maliek Collins#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals work out 4 kickers with Matt Prater hurt

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater entered Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a hip injury but still played. However, after kicking two extra points and two field goals, he was unable to finish the game. Running back Eno Benjamin handled the final three kickoffs and after the Cardinals...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts to join Peyton and Eli 'Manning Cast' for Monday Night Football

Jalen Hurts is the hottest thing smoking in the NFL, so it makes sense for the Eagles star to make an appearance on the week’s biggest show. Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions confirmed that Philadelphia’s MVP candidate at quarterback would be joining Peyton and Eli on the “Manning Cast” for Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Jerrion Ealy suspended by NFL, Marcus Kemp fills his spot on practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back a familiar face on the practice squad, but they’ve also lost a practice squad player for six games. According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Monday, Chiefs practice squad WR/RB Jerrion Ealy has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. An undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, Ealy was released during 53-man roster cuts and signed to the practice squad promptly after. He’s been a developmental player for the team with upside on special teams. He’ll move to the reserve/suspended list for the next six games and won’t count toward the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Highest and lowest Saints PFF grades from Week 4 vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints took the Minnesota Vikings down to the wire in a game that looked lost early on, rallying in the second half off of some really strong performances. But we can’t overlook the negative plays and low moments that created the situation to begin with. To help illustrate this, let’s explore the Saints player grades from Pro Football Focus after Week 4’s loss, filtering out those who didn’t play at least 33% of snaps on offense or defense:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy