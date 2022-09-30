Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Cost Challenges Vex North American LNG Project Sponsors
North American LNG project developers are grappling with higher construction and lending costs, which could lead to prolonged commercial negotiations and delayed final investment decisions (FIDs). About 50 million tons per year of new LNG supplies from the US and Mexico have been committed so far in 2022, driven mostly by interest from Chinese buyers and portfolio players. Two US projects, Venture Global’s Plaquemines and Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Stage 3, have been sanctioned this year.
energyintel.com
Polish PGNiG Reserves LNG Regas Capacity in Lithuania
In the tight, war-driven LNG market, a "green LNG" cargo has nevertheless emerged. Fears Grow Over New England Gas/Power Reliability 'Catastrophe'. A FERC commissioner and industry executives want regulators to take a more active role in addressing challenges posed to New England by extreme winters.
energyintel.com
US Tightens Screws on Iran as Negotiations Stall
The US has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran's oil and petrochemical sector, as a crackdown on anti-governmental protests in Iran further undermines the prospects for diplomacy to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Indonesia is hoping that improved fiscal terms and recently introduced incentives will attract foreign investors and lead to...
energyintel.com
Chevron Looks to Move Delaware Acreage
Oil prices snapped a four-week losing streak just as markets head into what promises to be a tumultuous fourth quarter. Indonesia is hoping that improved fiscal terms and recently introduced incentives will attract foreign investors and lead to an increase in exploration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
energyintel.com
Appetite for New Nuclear Gets Energy Security Boost
Energy shortages prompted by the war in Ukraine, alongside the momentum toward carbon-free energy, have boosted the global appetite for new nuclear this past year, with governments from the UK to Poland to Kazakhstan firming up and even expanding their nuclear ambitions. Notwithstanding Russia's decision to invade Europe's largest nuclear power plant in March, the enthusiasm seemed only to grow.
N. Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea...
energyintel.com
Winter Pull on US Gas Prices Blunted by Hurricane's Impact
Since storage took center stage as a dominant — and bearish — fundamental Sep. 22, prompt month natural gas prices have struggled to regain a $7 handle. Friday was no exception. November futures pushed to a $7.044 intraday high but entered the weekend down 10.8¢ at $6.874 per million Btu.
Comments / 0