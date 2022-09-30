ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky bourbon distillers on pace for busiest year on record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on track for its biggest year ever. The Kentucky Distillers' Association said 2022 is on a historic pace, with distillery visits likely to top the 2019 record of 1.7 million visits. Because of how popular the bourbon trail is this year,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Cars
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
River, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Duke Energy Foundation grant to boost southern Indiana tree population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sizable grant from a local utility company is expected to boost the tree population in southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation awarded the $15,000 grant to Louisville Grows, a nonprofit that aims to create healthier and greener neighborhoods in Kentucky and southern Indiana. It will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Allan Poe
wdrb.com

Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

6 things to do around Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Booth Days coming to New Albany's Harvest Homecoming

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Harvest Homecoming is happening in New Albany, and some of its most popular days are coming up. Booth Days are happening Oct. 6-9. This popular part of the annual event features several booths with food, drink, vendors and activities. The entire event is family friendly.
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Cruise#What To Do#Linus Travel#Halloween Costume#The Underground Railroad
wdrb.com

Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Halloween
spectrumnews1.com

The Artist Economy: St. James Art Festival is here

LOUISVILLE, Ky, — The St. James Art Festival is underway, and it is big. Touted as the largest art festival in the country, St. James Art Festival is underway in Louisville. More than 600 artists and vendors have traveled from across the country U.S. for the three-day event. Being...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy