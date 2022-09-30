Read full article on original website
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
wdrb.com
Kentucky bourbon distillers on pace for busiest year on record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on track for its biggest year ever. The Kentucky Distillers' Association said 2022 is on a historic pace, with distillery visits likely to top the 2019 record of 1.7 million visits. Because of how popular the bourbon trail is this year,...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
wdrb.com
Duke Energy Foundation grant to boost southern Indiana tree population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sizable grant from a local utility company is expected to boost the tree population in southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation awarded the $15,000 grant to Louisville Grows, a nonprofit that aims to create healthier and greener neighborhoods in Kentucky and southern Indiana. It will...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
wdrb.com
Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
wdrb.com
Artists put finishing touches on decorative pumpkins ahead of Tuesday's debut of Jack O'Lantern Spectacular
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular draws people from all over every year to one of Kentuckiana's favorite Halloween events. But before a sigh of relief can be let out, dozens of artists and workers are making sure the 2022 iteration lives up to its name. A...
wdrb.com
Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
WLKY.com
6 things to do around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
WLKY.com
Booth Days coming to New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Harvest Homecoming is happening in New Albany, and some of its most popular days are coming up. Booth Days are happening Oct. 6-9. This popular part of the annual event features several booths with food, drink, vendors and activities. The entire event is family friendly.
wdrb.com
Louisville artist, JCPS students unveil new mural outside Family and Children's Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart worked with Engelhard Elementary School students to create a new mural in the Limerick neighborhood. The students were enrolled in school-based services through Family and Children's Place. Stewart visited with the students several times to help them recognize their own creativity. They...
Where Louisvillians can catch 'CoComelon LIVE!' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were sad to learn the "CoComelon" cast would not be taking a trip to Louisville this year, don't be! There are plenty of close-by options for any true fans willing to take a short drive. JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon"...
wdrb.com
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
wdrb.com
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
Wave 3
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you close your eyes, open your ears and step foot inside 821 E. Broadway, you just might think you were back in your grandmother’s kitchen. In reality, you’re in an unfinished brick building, waiting for the finishing touches before it can realize its potential.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
spectrumnews1.com
The Artist Economy: St. James Art Festival is here
LOUISVILLE, Ky, — The St. James Art Festival is underway, and it is big. Touted as the largest art festival in the country, St. James Art Festival is underway in Louisville. More than 600 artists and vendors have traveled from across the country U.S. for the three-day event. Being...
