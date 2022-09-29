Local artist and Glynn Visual Arts Pottery Studio Manager Elizabeth Holladay took a break from the kiln for an opening reception debuting her paintings at the Golden Isles CVB St. Simons Island Visitors Center. Guests enjoyed lite bites from Three Little Birds Catering as they took in the colorful creations. The exhibit of inspirational paintings, “Praise on the Islands,” will be on display through October 22.

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO