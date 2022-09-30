Read full article on original website
MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
Watch: MMA Fighter Has Long, Delayed Reaction To Liver Kick KO
MMA fighter Andrey Pulyaev finished Aleksander Kurshinsky with a nasty liver kick that took almost five seconds to fully react to. Pulyaev and Kurshinsky faced off at Shlemenko FC 5 on Friday in Omsk, RU. The two middleweights had a highly competitive first round of their fight, with both fighters dealing high amounts of damage.
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
Fighters React To Yan Outworking Dern At UFC Vegas 61
Yan Xiaonan announced herself as a women’s strawweight contender with a gutsy victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61 tonight. The main event bout saw jiu-jitsu specialist Dern not surprisingly implement a gameplan of taking Yan to the ground. And the Brazilian successfully did so throughout the fight, at one point even flattening the Chinese out and battering her from on top.
Sonnen Names Who Jake Paul Should Make MMA Debut Against
Jake Paul has seemingly announced his move to MMA, and Chael Sonnen knows exactly who he should fight. Paul has been fairly successful in his boxing career this far, knocking out every man he has ever faced, including two former UFC fighters. While he has the biggest test of his career coming up against Anderson Silva, he recently made the announcement that he was making the move to MMA, working with a major promotion and training at top MMA gym American Kickboxing Academy, home to former champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, to name a select few.
Dern Names What Will Decide Her Championship Run
UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has named which part of her game will be key to a successful championship reign inside the Octagon. When the term ‘submission specialist’ comes up in mixed martial arts discussions, the name of Dern usually appears. In the MMA leader, not many are as accomplished in grappling as the Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout. As well as being the former world No. 1-ranked IBJJF competitor, the 29-year-old is an ADCC and no gi BJJ (black belt) world champion.
Helwani To Promoters: Shame On You For Letting Nickal Get Away
Ariel Helwani is praising the UFC‘s signing of Bo Nickal and shaming those who didn’t. The UFC has added some new talent to its roster over the last few weeks. The latest installment of Dana White‘s Contender Series just finished up and a bunch of fighters were able to obtain UFC contracts. Among them was the collegiate wrestling champion Bo Nickal.
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Results & Highlights
UFC Vegas 61 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. In the main event, #5-ranked women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern will face Xiaonan Yan (15-3). While in the co-main, Jamaica’s Randy “Rude Boy” Brown will attempt to make it four wins in a row against 44-year-old veteran Francisco Trinaldo. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, we will see Mike Davis face Viacheslav Borshchev.
Helwani: UFC APEX Cards In 2022 Is Unacceptable
The UFC returns tonight to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 61 and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani isn’t exactly thrilled about the venue choice. The UFC has held a majority of its events at their Apex center since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As the pandemic starts to lessen and life returns to some semblance of normal, the promotion is still hosting a large amount of UFC Fight Night events at the Apex.
Watch: MMA Fighter Submits Opponent In Last-Minute Title Fight
MMA fighter Yoo Soo Young took advantage of a one-day notice bump to a Naiza FC title fight in a triumphant fashion. Naiza FC staff promoted Young to the Naiza FC 44 bantamweight title fight after Elaman Shertaev failed to make weight earlier in the week. Shertaev was to face Aydin Kodekov in the Naiza FC 44 co-headliner.
Yan Xiaonan Feels Undervalued By Home Fans: ‘They Probably Dislike Me’
Yan Xiaonan believes she is not getting the kind of support one would expect from her home country. UFC strawweight Yan Xiaonan will be stepping into her main event slot in a matter of hours. The Chinese fighter with eight UFC fights under her belt will be taking on the grappling sensation, Mackenzie Dern, as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event. This might be the biggest fight in Yan’s career, but she is not feeling the support from her home county in the leadup.
Oleinik Shares Why He Considered Postponing Fight Against Latifi
Prior to UFC Vegas 61, UFC heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik explained why he almost pushed for a delay to his fight against Ilir Latifi. This weekend at UFC Vegas 61, Oleinik entered the Octagon for the 17th time in what was his 78th professional outing in MMA. Across a lengthy career, the Russian has shared the cage with the likes of Mirko Cro Cop, Chael Sonnen, Alistair Overeem, and Fabrício Werdum, and picked up an incredible 47 submission wins along the way.
Pimblett Dismisses Notion His Personality is An “Act”
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett has insisted that nothing about his personality is fake or contrived. Since arriving on MMA’s biggest stage last September, Pimblett has rapidly shown the global audience the kind of fighting action and charisma that brought him attention in the UK’s Cage Warriors promotion, where he held featherweight gold.
Sam Alvey Bemoans The “Fighter Safety” Era Of MMA
Recently cut former UFC fighter Sam Alvey has penned an article talking about the thing He would change about refereeing in the sport of MMA. Sam Alvey hadn’t won in 9 fights, or four years when released from the UFC roster. Known for his willingness to step up whenever he was needed, Alvey established himself as a favorite of UFC boss Dana White.
McGregor Erupts On ‘S—t Fighter, S—t Actor’ Bisping
Not many people were likely expecting to hop on Twitter on a Friday night to see beef between Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping, yet here we are. Bisping and McGregor have a bit of a history with one another, initially stemming from a movie role that the Englishman allegedly stole from the Irishman, playing Hawk in the 2017 film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.
Eblen Targets Future Adesanya Clash, Breaks Down Matchup
Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen is targeting a future collision with his UFC counterpart, believing that a matchup with Israel Adesanya would favor him. Eblen ascended the 185-pound Bellator mountain earlier this year by dethroning all-time great Gegard Mousasi. In the June 25 headliner, “The Human Cheat Code” made the most of his championship opportunity, which he earned after extending his perfect professional record to 11-0 with seven straight wins in the promotion.
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/1/22)
A bye-week for the UFC turned into a bye-week for our Weekly Interview Round-Up as yours truly was struck down by a bout of COVID-19. Let’s take a look back over the last two weeks of interviews on MMANews.com. Recap Of Last Week (10/1/22) Last week, we were joined...
Archives: Jon Jones Fires Back At GSP For Recent PED Comments (2018)
On this day four years ago, Jon Jones had some strong words for fellow GOAT contender Georges “Rush” St-Pierre (GSP). Jon Jones has a well-chronicled history with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Because of this, he’s earned his fair share of critics along the way. However, Jones was not expecting the soft-spoken and gentlemanly Georges St-Pierre to be among them.
Helwani Names Non-Fighter Who 1000% Should Be In UFC HOF
Out of all of the non-fighters who are not in the UFC Hall of Fame, there is one that MMA journalism veteran Ariel Helwani believes deserves the placement. Helwani has been a member of the MMA community for almost as long as it has existed, covering the sport through the various phases of the evolutionary process.
Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status
Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
