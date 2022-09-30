DALLAS – Josh Green knows the playoffs weren’t pretty. In fact, on Friday after practice, he admitted that the film still makes him sick to his stomach because of how bad he played during the Dallas Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference Finals. He characterized it as “playing hot potato” with the basketball. But he spent all summer watching the film anyway, in preparation for what may amount to his make-or-break year with Dallas.

