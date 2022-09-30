Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why Cooper Rush has been successful
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Rush's performance vs. Commanders, Dak Prescott's recovery
As he does after every game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media following his team’s 25-10 win over the Commanders. Jones spoke about Cooper Rush’s performance, how Dak Prescott’s thumb injury is healing, the Cowboys defense, and more.
NFL・
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
NFL・
Javonte Williams lost for season with torn ACL
Javonte Williams is lost for the season with a torn ACL. Randy Gregory out 2-to-6 weeks with knee surgery
Star Up and Star Down following Cowboys’ 25-10 win over Commanders
The Cowboys scored their third victory in a row on Sunday, all of which have come without their starting quarterback. Bobby Belt tells you his Star up and Star down’s from today’s game
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys Live on 10/02
The Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Washington Commanders (1-2) will play the Dallas Cowboys (2-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys. Disclosure: Links to retailers...
thecomeback.com
Cowboys add quarterback to active roster
Since Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to return until the middle of the month, the Cowboys have decided to re-sign backup quarterback Will Grier according to Todd Archer of ESPN who covers the Cowboys for the network. “Cowboys to call up Will Grier from the practice squad...
Ron Rivera’s hot seat is boiling following Washington Commanders loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders have now dropped three consecutive games following a season-opening victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cooper Rush a surprise, but Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys franchise: Jerry Jones
How long will Rush’s run last? It could be a while as Prescott has yet to throw a football with his thumb injury. [Opinion]
atozsports.com
Eagles defender better be ready to back up bold statement on Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles have shown that they can ball with anyone. Their offense has shown that they can score with anyone, and the defense has shown that they can stop anyone. Well, outside the second-half Lions, of course. We have talked relentlessly about how the Eagles are so well-rounded and...
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on failed Randy Gregory negotiations: ‘We were going too much on that guy’
It seems the failed offseason negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and EDGE rusher Randy Gregory were derailed when the team’s
Yardbarker
Watch: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb makes beautiful 30-yard TD catch
Lamb's quick feet helped him to create space, turn upfield and fly past the secondary. This allowed quarterback Cooper Rush to throw an easy pass downfield, extending the Cowboys lead to 22-10 in the third quarter. "That is about as good a post route as you can get," said FOX...
atozsports.com
The Mavericks’ additional offensive playmaker may have been on the team all along
DALLAS – Josh Green knows the playoffs weren’t pretty. In fact, on Friday after practice, he admitted that the film still makes him sick to his stomach because of how bad he played during the Dallas Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference Finals. He characterized it as “playing hot potato” with the basketball. But he spent all summer watching the film anyway, in preparation for what may amount to his make-or-break year with Dallas.
