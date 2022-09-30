ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys Live on 10/02

The Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Washington Commanders (1-2) will play the Dallas Cowboys (2-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys. Disclosure: Links to retailers...
thecomeback.com

Cowboys add quarterback to active roster

Since Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to return until the middle of the month, the Cowboys have decided to re-sign backup quarterback Will Grier according to Todd Archer of ESPN who covers the Cowboys for the network. “Cowboys to call up Will Grier from the practice squad...
atozsports.com

Eagles defender better be ready to back up bold statement on Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles have shown that they can ball with anyone. Their offense has shown that they can score with anyone, and the defense has shown that they can stop anyone. Well, outside the second-half Lions, of course. We have talked relentlessly about how the Eagles are so well-rounded and...
Yardbarker

Watch: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb makes beautiful 30-yard TD catch

Lamb's quick feet helped him to create space, turn upfield and fly past the secondary. This allowed quarterback Cooper Rush to throw an easy pass downfield, extending the Cowboys lead to 22-10 in the third quarter. "That is about as good a post route as you can get," said FOX...
atozsports.com

The Mavericks’ additional offensive playmaker may have been on the team all along

DALLAS – Josh Green knows the playoffs weren’t pretty. In fact, on Friday after practice, he admitted that the film still makes him sick to his stomach because of how bad he played during the Dallas Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference Finals. He characterized it as “playing hot potato” with the basketball. But he spent all summer watching the film anyway, in preparation for what may amount to his make-or-break year with Dallas.
