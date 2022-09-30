Last night at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Armani White took the stage to perform his viral hit ‘Billie Eilish’. If you know your history, you know that the song samples Noreaga’s ‘Nothin” from his God’s Favourite album. In a cool moment, N.O.R.E. joined Armani on stage to perform not only the original record, but a new verse the young rapper’s record where he gives him props on his success. You can watch the full performance below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO