Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
YG Releases ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ Video Feat. Mozzy & D3szn — Watch
When YG put out his new album I GOT ISSUES on Friday, one of the tracks that got the most attention was ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ featuring Mozzy and D3szn. Part of that was because fans were liking it, but many were vocal about it being tasteless, being so soon after PnB Rock’s murder.
hiphop-n-more.com
Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, Wu-Tang Clan, M.O.P. & More Perform Hits At 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
When these award shows happen, it’s always great to see homage being paid to those that paved the way for what we love today. A few hours ago at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, there was an 11 minute performance where legend after legend took the stage to perform some of their biggest songs.
hiphop-n-more.com
Janet Jackson To Release 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of ‘The Velvet Rope’ Feat. 10 Bonus Tracks
Janet Jackson will release a new Deluxe Edition of her sixth full-length album, The Velvet Rope on October 7, 2022, exactly 25 years after the original 1997 release date. The special edition comprises sought-after B-sides and remixes, including two rarities, ‘Accept Me’ and ‘God’s Stepchild’ among the 10 bonus tracks that are now hitting streaming platforms for the first time. Additionally, the compilation includes a number of remixes that were previously exclusively included on CD singles.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Announces New Gangsta Grillz Album ‘SNOFALL’ with DJ Drama
Jeezy and DJ Drama are teaming up once again for a Gangsta Grillz project, and this time, it’s a studio album. When the “Snofall” commercial aired during the BET Hip Hop Awards and posted on social media, it wasn’t clear if it’s a song or album but in a press release, it’s now confirmed that it’s a full album that is releasing on October 21. Don Cannon seems to be involved heavily on it as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hiphop-n-more.com
BLEU Performs ‘Baddest’ & ‘Life Worth Living’ With French Montana At 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
A few hours ago at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, BLEU took the stage to perform a couple of songs. After performing a line from the chorus of ‘You’re Mines Still‘, he performed his 2 Chainz and Chris Brown collaboration ‘Baddest‘ before bringing out French Montana to help him out with ‘Life Worth Living’, which dropped about a week ago.
hiphop-n-more.com
Diddy Says Mase Owes Him $3 Million and That He’s a “Fake Pastor”
The back & forth between Diddy and Mase continues. Diddy stopped by The Breakfast Club this morning on Power 105 to talk about a range of topics. One of the discussions that the hosts were eager to have is about the allegation that he owes Mase money for unpaid royalties while he was signed with Bad Boy Records.
hiphop-n-more.com
Armani White & N.O.R.E. Perform ‘Billie Eilish’ (Remix) & ‘Nothin” At 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Last night at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Armani White took the stage to perform his viral hit ‘Billie Eilish’. If you know your history, you know that the song samples Noreaga’s ‘Nothin” from his God’s Favourite album. In a cool moment, N.O.R.E. joined Armani on stage to perform not only the original record, but a new verse the young rapper’s record where he gives him props on his success. You can watch the full performance below.
hiphop-n-more.com
30+ Kanye West Songs Leak Feat. Drake, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper & More
In the last few hours, nearly 3 dozen Kanye West records have hit the internet. Leaks aren’t new to Ye at all. In June, his reference track for Travis Scott’s ‘SKELETONS’ surfaced online. Before that, a bunch of records from scrapped albums have leaked too. But a massive leak like this is unprecedented for Ye.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hiphop-n-more.com
Tory Lanez, Freddie Gibbs & Kid Cudi’s First Week Sales Projections
A bunch of hip hop releases happened this past week but not everybody sells like Bad Bunny. The Latin superstar is set to go number 1 on the charts again this week with his album Un Verano Sin Ti, looking at another 84k copies moved. As far as the hip hop releases are concerned, Tory Lanez’ Sorry 4 What is expected to be the top debut around #11 with 22.5k copies.
hiphop-n-more.com
Pusha T & No Malice Reunite for BET Hip Hop Awards Performance: Watch
Pusha T and No Malice delivered a surprise performance as a duo on the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage on Tuesday night. When The Clipse performed on ‘Punch Bowl’ for Nigo’s I Know NIGO album earlier this year, it was their first appearance since 2009. The duo got together again on Pusha T’s latest album It’s Almost Dry, for the song ‘I Pray For You’.
hiphop-n-more.com
Joey Badass Performs ‘Head High’ at BET Hip Hop Awards: Watch
Joey Badass put up a solid performance on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage tonight. The New York rapper performed ‘Head High’ for the live audience, one of the standout songs on his latest album 2000. On the heartfelt track, Joey reflects on the value of life, after losing several people close to him, dropping names like XXXTENTACION and Capital Steez.
Comments / 0