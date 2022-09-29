Read full article on original website
GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas
The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
West Virginia, South Carolina Play to 0-0 Draw
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On a windy, rainy day in Morgantown, the Mountaineers (2-6-2, 0-1-2 Sun Belt) outshot the Gamecocks (5-3-2, 1-0-1 Sun Belt), 11-5, including 9-2 after halftime. WVU also recorded three shots on the goal and limited its Sun Conference foe to just one on the day.
FINAL: Texas 38, West Virginia 20
West Virginia football is on the road for its first Big 12 test of the season away from Milan Puskar Stadium when they kick off against the Texas Longhorns. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+. WVU opened the week as a...
Brown: CJ Donaldson “Alert, stable” following injury versus Texas
True freshman running back able to travel home with WVU after being carted off the field, according to the program. West Virginia freshman running back CJ Donaldson Jr. was carted off the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night in West Virginia’s 18-point loss at Texas. Donaldson,...
