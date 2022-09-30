Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period (2022-32) | Incyte, Transgene, Ocellaris, Roche, Exelixis, Sensei, SOTIO Biotech, Merck, Morphogenesis
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 13+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. As per DelveInsight, the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Size is anticipated to...
getnews.info
Head and Neck Cancer Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2032’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Head and neck cancer (HNC) historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Head and neck cancer (HNC) cancer market trends in the United States, EU-5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
getnews.info
Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.
Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market to be Driven by the Growing Demand in Major End Use Industries in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hydrofluoric acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, grades, applications, and regions.
getnews.info
Thyroid Cancer Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Novartis, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, LoxoOncology
DelveInsight’s “Thyroid Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of Thyroid Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thyroid Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Thyroid Cancer market...
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
NIH Director's Blog
Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease
An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
iheart.com
New Single Blood Test Checks For Multiple Cancers
The Galleri test is a new cancer blood test being hailed as a "game changer" by British scientists as the trial showed dozens of early-stage, undiagnosed cases. The test can even identify where to look in the body to find the cancer. 6,621 adults over 50 took the test, which...
Does CBD Help With Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?
Impaired motor function is one of the first and most noticeable symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The National Institute on Aging says tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness, and balance are the four main hallmarks of Parkinson's. Motor function declines, affecting the ability to walk, write, stand, exhibit facial expressions, eat, and use the bathroom properly. Changes in cognitive function may follow or develop alongside other symptoms, depending on the progression of the disease. Cognitive impairment can appear as memory problems, difficulty with attention and focus, and inability to complete tasks.
getnews.info
Chronic Hand Eczema Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies – LEO Pharma, Asana Biosciences and Incyte Corporation
The Chronic Hand Eczema market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Hand Eczema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Hand Eczema market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Chronic Hand Eczema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
getnews.info
COVID-19 Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 400+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Companies – Shaperon, Inotrem, Pfizer, and Others
DelveInsight’s, “COVID-19 Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 400+ companies and 400+ pipeline drugs in COVID-19 pipeline landscape. COVID-19 Pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and COVID-19 treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the COVID-19 pipeline report embraces, in depth COVID-19 commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the COVID-19 Pipeline Report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, COVID-19 collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
MedicalXpress
New study underscores need for COVID-19 booster shots for older adults
In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
getnews.info
Kidney Transplant Rejection Market to Witness Growth by (2022-2032), Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Medeor Therapeutics, Talaris Therapeutics, CSL Behring
The Kidney Transplant Rejection market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Kidney Transplant Rejection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Kidney Transplant Rejection market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
getnews.info
healio.com
COVID-19 leads to high in-hospital mortality for patients with pulmonary hypertension
In a cohort of patients with chronic precapillary pulmonary hypertension, the rates of in-hospital mortality for those who contracted COVID-19 were more than 40%, according to a study. Study investigator David Montani, MD, PhD, explained that SARS-CoV2 has a predilection for causing pulmonary vascular injury and that patients with pre-existing...
getnews.info
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Assessment (2022): In-depth Analysis of Clinical Trials, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Overview. Cancer that occurs in the parts of the bile ducts that are within the liver is...
Medical News Today
What is the life expectancy for someone with a leaking heart valve?
A leaking heart valve, or heart valve regurgitation, causes blood to flow backward in the heart. A person’s life expectancy with a leaking heart valve depends on which valve is leaking, the leak’s severity, and whether treatment is needed. In a healthy heart, valves control the direction of...
