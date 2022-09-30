Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police said they went to the area of South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest in Connection With Homicide in Downtown Area
A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
2news.com
Deadly Shooting Investigation in Downtown Reno
FOX Reno
Police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in early August. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a driver acting suspicious at the Pilot Flying J truck stop in Fernley during the afternoon hours of August 4. Police tried to initiate...
KOLO TV Reno
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Man From Fernley
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who was last seen on September 23rd in Fernley. 45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch's car was later found broken down off of I-80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but couldn't find him. Deputies say evidence suggests Yoscovitch left on his...
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of ex-felon
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested an ex- felon after a traffic stop revealed Methamphetamine, a stun gun, multiple credit cards to belonging to different people and a catalytic convertor. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Deputies...
Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
2news.com
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
2news.com
Drivers transported after two-vehicle crash on McCarran and I-80
There was a crash on McCarran Blvd. near I-80 in west Reno Thursday night around 7 p.m. Reno Police (RPD) says two vehicles were involved in the crash and the one driving southbound made an illegal u-turn. Somebody driving northbound struck the southbound driver. Both drivers were transported to the...
2news.com
Police Break Up Multiple Sideshows in Reno and Sparks
------------------ Reno and Sparks Police responded to multiple sideshow incidents and street takeovers around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2022. The initial incident involved several hundred cars and thousands of participants gathered in the Walmart parking lot, at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. This was happening while the store was open and shoppers were making their way in and out of the store.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on Nugget Avenue and Victorian Plaza circle at around 5:30 p.m. The officials stated that a commercial vehicle hit a pedestrian in the intersection by the Nugget. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Reno police. The identity of the...
FOX Reno
12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
2news.com
Crews knock down structure fire on Green River Drive, cause under investigation
Reno Fire crews responded to a two-story house fire on Green River off of McCarran Blvd. late Friday afternoon. The fire started just before 4 p.m. Firefighters say all occupants are accounted for. Officials on scene say the fire has been knocked down. There's no immediate word on what caused...
KOLO TV Reno
Victorian Avenue reopens Sunday morning
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -SUNDAY UPDATE: The Sparks Poice Department announced Victorian Avenue has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday....
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of North Carson Street and Nye Lane. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings September 6 through October 2
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Marcos Topete, Fallon PD; 10th Judicial District Court. Mikayla Sherman, Churchill SO; Reno...
KOLO TV Reno
Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug overdose death in Sun Valley led to Wednesday’s arrest of two Reno men on charges of drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, authorities said. The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested William Nunez, 28, and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida, 33, on drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges. Nunez was also arrested on a charge of offering false evidence.
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
