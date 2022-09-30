Read full article on original website
Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian
The wind, rain and storm surge from hurricanes affect everyone in their path. But those combined effects are often more of a disaster for poor people living day to day, like many in Harlem Heights, Florida (Oct. 2)(AP Video by Rebecca Santana)
Historic storm surge. Record flooding. Ian’s lesson in the rising risk of hurricanes
Hurricane Ian came ashore with devastating near-Category 5 winds that peeled the roofs off homes and uprooted trees. But for most of Florida, the greatest hurricane threat was the water. The combination of epic storm surge along the coast and unprecedented rains inland flooded homes across a huge swath of...
Texas ranchers forever protect property from development
Emry Birdwell and Deborah Clark are partners in every way. Married since 1991, the two are also joined at the hip when it comes to running their Birdwell and Clark Ranch in Clay County in North Texas. Birdwell has ranched his entire life. Clark’s family owned a telecom company, and...
Texas peanut production below average, prices strong
Texas peanut producers experienced tough growing conditions in 2022, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. Yields were expected to be below average, but prices were stronger this season. Peanuts were impacted by drought and heat much like most crops across the state, said Emi Kimura, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state peanut specialist, Vernon.Texas peanut production is reliant on supplemental irrigation, and water capacities vary from operation to operation. Kimura said low soil moisture, low humidity, extreme heat and windy conditions made it difficult for irrigation to meet crop demand.
Not a luxury, but a safety requirement
As California emerges from the second heat wave just this month, it is worth noting that millions of residents are living without air conditioning. Nearly one-quarter of California households lack air conditioning, according to 2019 federal data, and in rental units, there is no requirement that landlords protect tenants from dangerously hot temperatures inside their homes and apartments.
Texas must do more to end child suicide
September was National Suicide Awareness Month — a time to highlight this national emergency. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is:. ● The second leading cause of death for children ages 10-14. ● The third leading cause of death for young people ages 15-24. The...
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Dallas Morning News. October 1, 2022. The attorney general revealed his character once more when he fled process server. Ken Paxton has a lot to run from. The Texas attorney general’s escape from a process server at his home Monday would be comical if it wasn’t such a pitiable symbol of his serious shortcomings.
Poll: Electricity costs and reliability are top-of-mind for Texas voters
DALLAS — After a summer of higher home energy bills that followed last year’s deadly winter power outages, most Texans favor investments to make the state’s electricity grid more reliable, says a recent report from a polling company. The survey, conducted by progressive research group Data for...
