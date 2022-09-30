LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PSP Lancaster have officially called off the search for Donald Mellinger after locating him. Police say that Mellinger is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster (PSP) are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing on September 30 at around 9:30 p.m. and is believed to be confused and in need of medical assistance.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO