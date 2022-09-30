ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

local21news.com

Fatal overdose leads to four arrested two years later

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation of nearly two years led to the arrest of four people in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Newport, an investigation revealed the death...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man shot in abdomen twice in Lancaster City, police investigate

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently searching for the individual who shot a man twice in the abdomen in an incident that occurred on Oct. 2, around 1 a.m. in Lancaster City, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. Police were called to the area of...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Windsor employee steals thousands using 31 unauthorized cash refunds

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested an employee from a Windsor who allegedly stole money through 31 unauthorized cash refunds over the course of almost two months, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Officials were first tipped off about the incident after receiving a call from...
WINDSOR, PA
local21news.com

Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland County man wins $1.3 million lottery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has won the jackpot from the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto which totaled $1.3 million. The drawing was sold at Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse, Lemoyne in Cumberland County, where a man matched all six winning numbers, 2-6-7-31-42-45 on Oct. 1.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE | 87-year-old man has been found safe and sound

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PSP Lancaster have officially called off the search for Donald Mellinger after locating him. Police say that Mellinger is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster (PSP) are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing on September 30 at around 9:30 p.m. and is believed to be confused and in need of medical assistance.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

Fire at Jesus is Lord Ministries church in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews and police are investigating a fire that happened this morning at the Jesus is Lord Ministries church on 3425 Chambersburg Road, according to Cashtown Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the blaze this morning at about 3:57 a.m. Officials say that the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police search for missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a Pottsville man they say has been missing since last Thursday. Officials say 42-year-old Lucas Dellamonica was reported missing last Saturday. Police say He was last seen driving his white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with the plate: LKM4609. He...
POTTSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Crash leaves over 1,000 without power in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A car that crashed into a utility pole earlier today has now left over 1,000 Lancaster County residences without power, according to Manheim Township Police and PPL. Lancaster County dispatch says that officials were called to the scene of the crash at 12:06 p.m.,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
DUNCANNON, PA
local21news.com

Free self defense classes given by Swatara karate instructors

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Swatara Police Department and Swatara Karate Academy teamed up Saturday afternoon to empower women and teach them basic self-defense. In their second class of the year, nearly 25 women from all over the Central Pennsylvania area came to participate in learning different skills to protect themselves.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Gettysburg meal-packing event will feed over 200 people overseas

Over 100 volunteers from the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church and local community raised over $6,000 and teamed up with Rise Against Hunger in a meal packing event on Sunday. In under two hours, the group was able to pack 17,500 bags that will be sent overseas in an effort to curb world hunger.
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cool but wet rest of the weekend leads into beautiful weather next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Showers will linger into the evening. Tonight will remain cloudy with on and off showers and patchy fog. Lows will fall into the mid 50s. As Ian pulls away from the region tomorrow, we can expect more clouds, breezy conditions, and a few more showers. Highs today and tomorrow will have trouble reaching 60 degrees... keep warm!
ENVIRONMENT

