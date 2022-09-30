Read full article on original website
Fatal overdose leads to four arrested two years later
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation of nearly two years led to the arrest of four people in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Newport, an investigation revealed the death...
Parents arrested after 5-year-old boy found wandering streets at 1:30 AM in diaper
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two parents in Schuylkill County are facing child endangerment charges after police say their 5-year-old son was found wandering the city streets around 1:30 AM last Wednesday. According to Skook News, Pottsville Police say a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of...
Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
Man shot in abdomen twice in Lancaster City, police investigate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently searching for the individual who shot a man twice in the abdomen in an incident that occurred on Oct. 2, around 1 a.m. in Lancaster City, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. Police were called to the area of...
Windsor employee steals thousands using 31 unauthorized cash refunds
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested an employee from a Windsor who allegedly stole money through 31 unauthorized cash refunds over the course of almost two months, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Officials were first tipped off about the incident after receiving a call from...
Obtain or renew your passport at The York County Prothonotary's Passport Fair
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Prothonotary Office will hold a Passport Fair where you can apply for or renew an existing passport on Oct. 15. The office says the fair will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with no appointments necessary. It's also noted that Spanish...
Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
Cumberland County man wins $1.3 million lottery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has won the jackpot from the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto which totaled $1.3 million. The drawing was sold at Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse, Lemoyne in Cumberland County, where a man matched all six winning numbers, 2-6-7-31-42-45 on Oct. 1.
UPDATE | 87-year-old man has been found safe and sound
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PSP Lancaster have officially called off the search for Donald Mellinger after locating him. Police say that Mellinger is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster (PSP) are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing on September 30 at around 9:30 p.m. and is believed to be confused and in need of medical assistance.
Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
Fire at Jesus is Lord Ministries church in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews and police are investigating a fire that happened this morning at the Jesus is Lord Ministries church on 3425 Chambersburg Road, according to Cashtown Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the blaze this morning at about 3:57 a.m. Officials say that the...
Police search for missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a Pottsville man they say has been missing since last Thursday. Officials say 42-year-old Lucas Dellamonica was reported missing last Saturday. Police say He was last seen driving his white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with the plate: LKM4609. He...
Crash leaves over 1,000 without power in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A car that crashed into a utility pole earlier today has now left over 1,000 Lancaster County residences without power, according to Manheim Township Police and PPL. Lancaster County dispatch says that officials were called to the scene of the crash at 12:06 p.m.,...
Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
Free self defense classes given by Swatara karate instructors
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Swatara Police Department and Swatara Karate Academy teamed up Saturday afternoon to empower women and teach them basic self-defense. In their second class of the year, nearly 25 women from all over the Central Pennsylvania area came to participate in learning different skills to protect themselves.
Lancaster Barnstormers win series to become Atlantic League Champions
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — With a win Friday night, the Lancaster Barnstormers became the Atlantic League champions. And while all eyes were locked on the diamond, a ceremony before the first pitch captured the hearts of the crowd. It was an emotional night for Jill Hardy and her family,...
Gettysburg meal-packing event will feed over 200 people overseas
Over 100 volunteers from the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church and local community raised over $6,000 and teamed up with Rise Against Hunger in a meal packing event on Sunday. In under two hours, the group was able to pack 17,500 bags that will be sent overseas in an effort to curb world hunger.
Cool but wet rest of the weekend leads into beautiful weather next week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Showers will linger into the evening. Tonight will remain cloudy with on and off showers and patchy fog. Lows will fall into the mid 50s. As Ian pulls away from the region tomorrow, we can expect more clouds, breezy conditions, and a few more showers. Highs today and tomorrow will have trouble reaching 60 degrees... keep warm!
Cloudy and damp conditions continue before sunshine returns for second half of week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. This pattern will continue to haunt us with more clouds and occasional showers through tomorrow. The showers continue in our Eastern Counties, while western Counties will...
