Pleasanton, CA

SFGate

Sweet Relief | Pittsburg Football Buries Folsom Loss, Tops Mack

Two Weeks After Self-Destructive Loss, The No. 4-Ranked Pittsburg Football Team Outlasted A Feisty Effort From No. 7 McClymonds •. Victor Galli knew his Pittsburg High football team would be in for a test with McClymonds-Oakland coming to town, but his trepidation wasn’t confined to what he saw on film.
PITTSBURG, CA
fishduck.com

Stanford Duck Syndrome–It’s Worse Than You Think

What do you call players and fans of the football team at Leland Stanford Junior University? Cardinals? No, do not do that, or you’ll make Stanford people very angry on social media. “We’re not Cardinals!” they will tweet in your face, maybe even going into lunatic all-caps mode: “WE ARE THE CARDINAL!” Whatever. Personally, I don’t think that anyone in Palo Alto gives dos centavos about sports.
STANFORD, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Livermore, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Monte Vista, CA
Dublin, CA
California Sports
diablomag.com

Party of Four in the East Bay

This month, our focus is on Halloween, with a bit of local baseball thrown in out of respect for the World Series. We’re excited about one of the Bay Area’s most famous haunted houses, a television series based on a horror classic authored in the East Bay, and a new thriller written and directed by a Danville-raised filmmaker who knows a thing or two about cult classics. We also tip our hat to one of the newest Oakland A’s, who already had a strong connection to baseball in our backyard.
OAKLAND, CA
news24-680.com

Woman Killed In Walnut Creek Hit-And-Run Saturday

A woman apparently attempting to cross the street at N. California Boulevard and Civic Drive in Walnut Creek was struck and seriously injured by a car which appeared to have left the scene. The unidentified victim, a local business owner, later died of her injuries. Shocked bystanders notified police of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Foothill
oaklandside.org

All the East Bay restaurants that closed in September

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Roll out the barrels, Oktoberfest takes over Clayton this weekend

CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 1, 2022) — Clayton’s Oktoberfest returned to downtown this Saturday after a 2-year COVID hiatus. Guests in attendance found familiar sights such as an authentic Munich biergarten and traditional dance music from The Internationals. Hosted by the Clayton Business & Community Association (CBCA), the popular...
CLAYTON, CA
KRON4 News

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
OAKLAND, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars

1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
sfstandard.com

Journeys: A Day in the UC Berkeley Garden That’s Actually a Secret

There’s something magical about the Blake Garden—beyond the simple fact that it exists at all, hidden in plain sight along a residential suburban street. Maybe it’s that you can get lost in such a small amount of space. The paths and steps lead a visitor mysteriously from one verdant zone to another; before you know it, you’ve turned a corner from flowering succulents into a redwood dell. I know I’m in the East Bay, but I might as well be in Middle Earth.
BERKELEY, CA
sonomamag.com

From Marin to Mendocino: 10 Waterfront Bars to Visit Along Highway 1

There’s something about sipping a drink while gazing out at the ocean that makes us feel like we’re on vacation — even if we’re only a few miles from home. Summer may be over, but there are still plenty of mild autumn days ahead and miles of coastline to explore from the spectacular Sonoma Coast to Marin and Mendocino counties. Click through the gallery above to discover our favorite coastal dive bars, roadhouses and romantic bay view hideaways along Highway 1, from south to north.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Eater

A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas

It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
LAS VEGAS, NV
marinmagazine.com

The Best Wine Bars in Marin and the Bay Area

Never have there been more intriguing places to catch up with friends over a glass of vino. These Bay Area wine bars stand out for their unique selection, fun vibe and more. Sit on a wine barrel at the bar and let the Spanish tapas and interesting wines of the world flow. If owner Jason Jenkins is pouring, spend some time downloading his encyclopedic knowledge of wine regions and styles — he’s got his favorites from around the globe and Sonoma County at hand — along with small plates of tuna paté or roasted artichokes with goat cheese. 122A Kentucky St, Petaluma.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

